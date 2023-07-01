Metacritic Reveals 2023's Best Video Games So Far

Metacritic has revealed a list of the best video games that have released so far in 2023. The last few years have been a bit rocky for games. COVID really took a toll on the industry whether that be through delaying games by multiple years or forcing the hands of developers, making them release games that weren't quite ready due to workflow changes caused by the pandemic. However, 2023 seems to be the year where things are getting right back on track. The first half of the year has had a really consistent output in quality video games from new titles, remakes, and sequels. There's a bit of something for everybody here and there's about one or two games every month that are probably game of the year contenders.

With that said, the fine folks at Metacritic have rounded up the best games of 2023 by ranking them in order of their highest scores (via Destructoid). For those that don't know, Metacritic is an aggregate site sort of similar to Rotten Tomatoes, except it combines all of the scores a game, movie, or other piece of media gets and spits out an average number. With that said, we've had a couple masterpieces this year, so you probably won't be surprised by the fact The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is at the top of the list. There are a number of other recognizable games like Resident Evil 4 remake, Dead Space, and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on the list, but also some lesser known games so be sure to keep an eye out for those, they may become your new favorite game.