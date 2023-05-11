The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Metacritic Score Revealed

The first wave of reviews for Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom hit the internet this morning which means we now know where the game's aggregate score on Metacritic is sitting. Perhaps more than any other Nintendo franchise, Zelda games tend to always review quite high, partially because so many of them are downright excellent. And after the rousing success that was The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, it seemed to be all but a guarantee that Tears of the Kingdom would reach similar heights. Now, we know that to be true.

At the time of this writing, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom currently has a 96/100 aggregate score on Metacritic. This immediately makes Tears of the Kingdom one of the top three games to ever release on Nintendo Switch based solely on Metacritic score. The other two that happen to make up this top three are Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, both of which hold a 97/100. Moving forward, Tears of the Kingdom could still see its score increase or decrease as more reviews come in, but it seems certain that this is a must-play for all Switch owners.

"The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a worthy successor to Breath of the Wild and is easily a Game of the Year contender," says our own review of the game here on ComicBook.com. "In addition to making you fall in love with the world of Hyrule all over again, this game feels much more like a traditional Zelda game, while retaining all of the charm and beauty of Breath of the Wild. [...] While the new mechanics are fun, the true joy of Tears of the Kingdom comes in discovering all the secrets and all the wonder that Hyrule still has to offer. Get ready to lose yourself in Hyrule all over again."

If you weren't already counting down the minutes, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will finally release tomorrow on May 12. When it does drop, it will be playable exclusively for Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED platforms.