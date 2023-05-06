Redfall Hits New Low on Metacritic

Redfall has hit a new low on Metacritic for Xbox and Bethesda. When Redfall was released earlier this week on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC, it debuted with Metacritic scores of 61 and 63, for the PC and Xbox Series X|S versions, respectively. This itself was bad enough. A major first-party Xbox game shipping in the low 60s is a major flop. That said, since launch it's only gotten worse for Xbox, Bethesds, and Arkane Studios.

The PC version of the game has since slipped from 61 to 56. Meanwhile, the Xbox Series X/S version has slipped from 63 to 59. Both versions of the game are now in the 50s on Metacritic, disgracing the new Arkane release even more. Earlier this year, PlayStation was slammed for Forspoken being a flop. And Forspoken earned a 63/64 on Metacritic across its two versions. Further, it's not even a first-party game, but an exclusive secured through a third-party deal. In other words, it didn't review as poorly and wasn't as significant. Nonetheless, it was still a flop, but Redfall looks poised to be an even bigger flop.

It gets even worse for Redfall when you examine the user reviews. The user review score for the PC version is a measly 1.8. The Xbox Series X|S version is a bit better at 2.9, but still very bad. Like many of the critical reviews, the user reviews slam the game's performance issues, bland gunplay, half-baked progression, and it's overall generic design.

Can Redfall turn things around? Well, not on Metacritic, but the game could be still be salvaged and experience a comeback down the road when it's fixed, improved, and expanded upon. This is especially possible considering the game is easily accessible via Xbox Game Pass. That said, it's hard to imagine Redfall have anything close to a substantial future right now.

Available via Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC, Redfall is available worldwide for $69.99 or if you have Xbox Game Pass for no extra charge. As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Does Redfall have a future?