PlayStation Console Exclusive Humanity Metacritic Score Revealed

Humanity, the puzzle-solving, platformer from developer Tha Ltd and publisher Enhance, is set to launch tomorrow on PlayStation consoles and PC. The game was originally revealed at Sony's February 2023 State of Play alongside a demo that gave players an exciting taste of what the full game will be. Today reviews for Humanity have started to surface and they're about as positive as you could hope for. The early Metacritic score is sitting at 86 with every review coming in positive. That's a great sign for the game's creators and PlayStation fans looking for a new puzzle game to dig into.

It is important to note that there are currently only six reviews making up the Metacritic score. As more trickle in, that score could easily come down a bit. That said, it isn't likely to fall off a cliff, meaning Tha Ltd and Enhance have a critical hit on their hands. What's even better for PlayStation fans is that Humanity is coming to PlayStation Plus' Game Catalog as a day-one release, meaning they'll be able to play it as part of their subscription as soon as it launches.

(Photo: Enhance)

In Humanity, you play as a small dog who has the ability to control several different powers. This includes things like wind turbines, jump pads, and much more. Using these, you'll direct a massive stream of humans along a path. Think Lemmings, but with the human race taking the place of those adorable rodents. Along the way, you'll also need to navigate the path yourself, introducing a slice of 3D platforming to the mix.

Of course, that's all just the basics. Across the game's 90 levels, things will surely get even wilder. Plus, the level creator will give players the chance to dream up some truly devious creations once they get their hands on Humanity. If that's not enough, the game supports VR, which is great news considering the creator of Rez Infinite and Tetris Effect is on the publishing team. Whether you're hopping into VR or playing it as a straight-up puzzle platformer, Humanity looks like a game worth checking out when it releases on PS4, PS5, and PC on May 16.