Metal Gear Solid: Day One Edition Board Game Pre-Orders Are Live

IDW Games has unleashed the Day 1 edition of their highly anticipated board game version of Hideo Kojima’s Metal Gear Solid PlayStation classic, and it includes three exclusive miniatures that will only be available during a “limited” pre-order window. These miniatures include the Hind D helicopter, the tank, and a secret mini that will be revealed later.

The only place to reserve a copy of the Metal Gear Solid: Day One Edition is right here on Amazon for $134.99 with shipping slated for December 15th. That’s not cheap, but there’s no telling how long the Day One edition will be available, so jump on it while you can. Keep in mind that you won’t spend a dime until the game ships, so you might as well secure a copy and decide later if you actually want to go through with the order.

The Metal Gear Solid board game was designed by Emerson Matsuuchi (Century game series, Reef, and Specter Ops). It’s a fully cooperative game with miniatures that allows you and up to three friends to take on the roles of Solid Snake, Meryl Silverburgh, Dr. Hal “Otacon” Emmerich, and Gray Fox the Cyborg Ninja. You’ll need to use stealth and your characters unique skills to avoid detection and complete objectives across multiple campaign scenarios. An official breakdown of the game’s features can be found below.

For 1-4 players, ages 14+

60-90 minute playing time

A cooperative, stealth action board game

Take the on role of solid Snake and his allies as you relive the events of the Shadow moses incident

Strategize with your partners and exploit you characters’ unique skills in order to bring down fox Hound and destroy metal gear Rex

Ai controlled genome soldier and Boss encounters provide almost infinite replayability

30 highly detailed miniatures including the massive metal gear Rex

