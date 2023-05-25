Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Remake Will Include Original Voice Cast

The upcoming remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater will feature the original voice cast. Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater is one of the great video games to release on PS2 and is widely considered to be one of the best games in its franchise. It's canonically the first game in the series' timeline and features a lot of truly ambitious gameplay mechanics for its time. The storytelling was also very profound for a game and has managed to stand the test of time. With that said, it's a very special game for a lot of reasons and it'll be hard for the new developer to re-capture the magic that Hideo Kojima put into it.

However, it seems Konami and the development team is fully aware of this. The team noted that it plans to keep the story intact and even use the same voice cast. This is especially huge as Hideo Kojima himself recast the role of Big Boss/Solid Snake in Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, leading to longtime actor David Hayter to be replaced by Kiefer Sutherland. There was a bit of a narrative justification for it, but it didn't sit right with many people and led to a lot of controversy. With all of that said, fans can be rest assured that Hayter will return for this remake of Metal Gear Solid 3 along with the other cast members. Of course, given everyone is returning, it seems like this remake may just be using old voice recordings rather than brand new ones. That's purely speculation right now, but it would probably be pretty difficult to get everyone back for the remake.

BREAKING!!!! Konami has already confirmed that the ORIGINAL voice cast is going to being used for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. Thanks to @ripvandal for the heads up. Welcome back @DavidBHayter



via: https://t.co/8iGJ5jSwVd#メタルギア #MetalGearSolidDelta #MGSDelta pic.twitter.com/nlbKPqTg2L — Metal Gear Solid MGN (@MGSMGN) May 25, 2023

Either way, Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater is clearly making a lot of effort to feel familiar to fans. We'll see where it lands when it finally comes out, but Konami is also re-releasing the original versions of the first three Metal Gear Solid games, so fans will always be able to check those out if they aren't fond of this remake.

Are you excited for Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.