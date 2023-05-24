Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 Announced for PS5

Sony's PlayStation Showcase has been full of new announcements today, but one of the show-stealers was the reveal of Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater, a remake of the original Metal Gear Solid 3. That's extremely exciting news for fans of Konami's excellent PS2 game, but the MGS news doesn't end there. We also learned that Konami is working on a new Metal Gear Solid Master Collection that puts the first three games in the MGS series on the PlayStation 5 in one package. There wasn't much in terms of details about if these games will have any updates, but we do know the release date.

The Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Volume 1 will be out this autumn. We didn't get a firm date beyond that window, but that likely means sometime between September and November. This collection includes Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. Most likely, these will be straight ports considering that the team is also releasing the full MGS 3 remake on its own. The games have been ported to several platforms before, so we can likely expect some updates, but nothing too drastic.

(Photo: Konami)

What's most interesting about this collection is the "Volume 1" hanging onto the end of the title. While Konami didn't say much, that could mean we're in line to get further releases in the MGS series soon. The most obvious one would be Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots, but it also might include some of the mobile games. Whether that means Acid, Acid 2, or Peace Walker, there are several games to pull from. The final option would be Rising: Revengeance, which is probably the biggest departure from the MGS standard gameplay.

Either way, this is an exciting time for Metal Gear fans. They'll be getting this massive collection of games giving them access to all three original titles on PS5 and eventually the MGS 3 remake. For now, we only know that the collection and remake are coming to PS5, but other platforms could be added at a later date.