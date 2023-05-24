Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Remake Revealed for PS5

At long last, Konami has finally announced that it is remaking Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. Over the course of the past year, numerous different reports have come about which have suggested that a new version of Metal Gear Solid 3 was in the works. Now, those reports have proven to finally be legitimate as Konami has given fans its first taste of what this new iteration of the classic stealth-action game.

Revealed as part of Sony's PlayStation Showcase event, the new remake of Metal Gear Solid 3 was shown off in the form of a teaser trailer. This trailer highlighted a bunch of creatures in the jungle before finally showing Big Boss hidden in the shadows. When it comes to the launch of this Metal Gear Solid 3 remake, a specific date wasn't given, but it is coming to PS5 along with remasters of the original three Metal Gear Solid games. Those three remastered games will arrive later this fall.

You can get a look at this initial reveal trailer for the remake of MGS3 down below:

This remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater being announced is a big deal for a variety of reasons. For starters, the third Metal Gear Solid entry is one of the most acclaimed and beloved in the series, which means that this reveal is something that most fans are surely thrilled about. Beyond this, though, Metal Gear Solid as a franchise has been on ice for over five years. The last installment in the series to come about was 2018's Metal Gear: Survive, which was met with quite a negative response. Outside of Survive, the last mainline entry to release was all the way back in 2015 with Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain. To know that Metal Gear Solid is now coming back in any fashion, even if it happens to be in the form of a remake, is something that fans have been begging to see for many, many years.

