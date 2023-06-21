Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 Release Date Announced

Konami has today announced the release date for its upcoming Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1. First revealed this past month during the PlayStation Showcase, Konami finally satiated fan requests by confirming that it was in the process of bringing a group of Metal Gear Solid titles from the past to current-generation hardware. Now, it's known when this remastered collection of Metal Gear games will launch, alongside the announcement of a new platform.

Revealed alongside a new trailer, it was shown this morning that the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 will release this fall on October 24. The bundle will be coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam, which was all previously known. Additionally, Konami confirmed that Master Collection Vol. 1 will also be heading to Nintendo Switch. This reveal, in particular, took place during Nintendo's latest Direct broadcast.

In total, the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 will include five different games from the stealth-action series. The first mainline Metal Gear Solid entries are easily the most notable of the bunch and are likely the titles that most players will want to experience. In addition to this, though, the original Metal Gear and its sequel, Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake, will also be featured in this package. These are the first two games that launched the entire Metal Gear franchise and initially came to the MSX2 over 30 years ago.

MGS: MASTER COLLECTION Vol. 1 will release on October 24th, 2023. Hands up, who's excited?! 🙌



Volume 1 will be coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch & Steam.



For more information, visit: https://t.co/XQOWFDBnKl#MetalGearSolid #MGSVol1 #MG35th pic.twitter.com/JmiUrZhiZV — METAL GEAR OFFICIAL (@Metalgear) June 21, 2023

Perhaps the most interesting thing about the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection is its "Volume 1" signifier. This title indicates that Konami is already working on Volume 2, which would surely center around games like Metal Gear Solid 4, Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker, and Metal Gear Solid 5. Although Vol. 2 has yet to be properly announced, it seems likely that we'll learn more about it either later in 2023 or in early 2024.

Are you planning on picking up the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 for yourself later this year amidst a busy slate of releases? Or are you instead holding out for the upcoming remake of Metal Gear Solid 3? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.