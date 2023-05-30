Hideo Kojima Isn't Involved in Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake

Ever since the Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater remake was announced, one question has been asked over and over again on social media: is Hideo Kojima involved with this remake? Kojima, now the head of Kojima Productions who works on games like the new Death Stranding sequel and more, directed and designed the original Metal Gear Solid 3 when it released back in 2004 for the PS2, but Kojima's separation from Konami has been a well-documented departure by now, so there was reason enough to believe that he wouldn't be involved. According to Konami, that's the case: Kojima is not involved in the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake at all.

IGN spoke to Konami about the new Metal Gear remake and asked specifically about whether or not Kojima and artist Yoji Shinkawa were involved in this remake. A Konami spokesperson responded by saying that the pair weren't involved, but the publisher said the team developing the remake will "work hard" on the remake and the ports included in the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection.

"They are not involved," a Konami spokesperson told IGN. "However, the development team will work hard to create this remake and also the ports (for Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection) so that they can be enjoyed on multiple platforms by even more players all around the world."

Again, given the situation involving Kojima and Konami, it's not too surprising to see that he's not involved in the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake. If anything, it would've been much more of a surprise to see that he was involved. Kojima's games often say multiple times in the intros and the credits that he's the one who made the game, so even though he's not involved with the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake, we'll have to see if he's referenced at all in the credits once the remake is out.

For what it's worth, Konami has been trying to reassure players about which parts of the game would be updated and which would remain the same so that players would know that parts of the classic Metal Gear game would still be intact in the remake. the story and character voices, for example, were confirmed to be the same as what was seen and heard in the original game.

And if you're looking to play the remake but don't have a PS5, you should know that even though it was only confirmed for that console at the time of its reveal, it's coming to other platforms, too.