Metro Boomin Says He Won't Finish New Album Until He Beats Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Music producer Metro Boomin says he has no plans to finish his new album until he beats Marvel's Spider-Man 2. 2023 has been a hell of a year for gaming, but one of the biggest releases is undoubtedly Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Players waited five years to see the story continue from the first game and three years from the spin-off, Miles Morales. It was a long, painful wait, but for many, it was worth it. The game garnered Insomniac Games' highest Metacritic score to date, became PlayStation's fastest seller, and was an all-around major hit. As of the end of November, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was the fourth highest selling game in the United States of the entire year and that number will likely continue to rise with Christmas sales.

Now that the holidays are in full swing, many people are also going back and playing the game with the freetime they have. One such person is music producer Metro Boomin. He's playing Marvel's Spider-Man 2 right now and noted he plans to start streaming soon. He also noted that he doesn't plan to finish his new album with Future, known as Pluto, until he finishes Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Thankfully, it's a reasonably short game relative to some other titles and he could probably finish it in a matter of days if he sticks with it. He's been live tweeting his experience with the game and has been poking fun at the fact the game has some extended Peter Parker sequences without any action.

Guys I can’t finish the Pluto album until I beat Spider-Man first!! pic.twitter.com/9JPhO9i1dT — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) December 26, 2023

Metro Boomin has a connection to the Spider-Man universe as he was featured in a cameo role in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse earlier this year. He has one line of dialogue as Miles Morales is being chased through the Spider Society HQ. Metro Boomin also helped produce the soundtrack for the film, so he's canonical a part of the Spider-Verse in a very significant way. Whether or not he'll return for Beyond the Spider-Verse remains to be seen.