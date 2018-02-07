Metro Exodus Gets New Details and Screenshots, and It Sounds Amazing

Deep Silver first introduced Metro Exodus last year, during Microsoft’s E3 press conference, and the sheer fact that we were returning to the harrowing world inspired by novelist Dmitry Glubhovsky had us excited. After all, both Metro 2033 and Metro: Last Light were revolutionary efforts from 4A Games, and Exodus could easily shape up to be the biggest game yet.

It turned out we weren’t wrong. The latest issue of Game Informer has spilled a number of new details about the game, along with a pair of screenshots that show just what kind of bleak world the team at 4A is putting together. Let’s break down what we’ve found thus far:

First off, the scope of the game will be much, much Early estimates indicate that the area of the game will be 2000 meters x 2000 meters, compared to the 111 meters x 200 meters that Last Light had. That’s nearly twenty times more size.

Weapons will play a much bigger part in the game than ever before, as each of your base weapons (in which you’ll have a number to choose from) will feature up to five attachments. These haven’t been detailed just yet, but it sounds like we could get access to things like scopes, silencers and more.

Variations of enemies will change quite a bit this time around, especially based upon the season. Metro: Exodus will actually feature a higher count than ever before, so you’re going to be quite busy trying to stay alive.

The game will feature side quests that you can complete, and finishing them will allow you to earn gear and/or moral points.

Stealth will play a big part in the game, as the system has been completely revamped, and will be harder than ever before. But, hey, if you still want to run-and-gun, you can. Just be prepared for a fight.

The game will take advantage of Xbox One X, with support for 4K resolution with HDR, as well as dynamic physics-based rendering, facial capture with cinematics, an overhauled lighting system and more. It’s unknown if Deep Silver is doing anything with the PlayStation 4 Pro, but we don’t see why they wouldn’t.

The early images from the game look startling, to say the least, but keep in mind that this is just one small portion of what it has to offer. Imagine how the rest will look when Metro: Exodus releases later this year for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.