Metro Exodus Release Date Hidden In Trailer, Clever!

This week has been huge for gamers, especially with PlayStation Experience going on to bring PS4 news for all! But before that was The Game Awards and it turns out that one of the announcements was more slick than we originally thought. Turns out, the Metro Exodus trailer gave us an exact release date right under all of our noses!

Nothing is hidden on the internet for long, and Reddit was very quick to notice one detail in the trailer that most of us completely overlooked! If you pause at the right moment during the trailer, the release date August 8th, 2018 is revealed. This goes along with their fall release plans – so Xbox One, PC, and PlayStation 4 fans, get hype because we now have a date! Check out the trailer below to see for yourself:

More about the game:

The year is 2036. A quarter-century after nuclear war devastated the earth, a few thousand survivors still cling to existence beneath the ruins of Moscow, in the tunnels of the Metro.

They have struggled against the poisoned elements, fought mutated beasts and paranormal horrors, and suffered the flames of civil war. But now, as Artyom, you must flee the Metro and lead a band of Spartan Rangers on an incredible, continent-spanning journey across post-apocalyptic Russia in search of a new life in the East.

Metro Exodus is an epic, story-driven first-person shooter from 4A Games that blends deadly combat and stealth with exploration and survival horror in one of the most immersive game worlds ever created.

Explore the Russian wilderness across vast, non-linear levels and follow a thrilling story-line that spans an entire year through spring, summer and autumn to the depths of nuclear winter. Inspired by the novels of Dmitry Glukhovsky, Metro Exodus continues Artyom’s story in the greatest Metro adventure yet.