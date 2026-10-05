Metro Games Getting Free Upgrade Ahead Of Metro 2039 Release

With the release of Metro 2039 just four months away, fans of 4A Games’ incredibly atmospheric, post-apocalyptic first-person shooter franchise are anxious to don their gas masks and return to the Moscow underground. Thankfully, they now have a new reason to do just that – and much sooner than expected – as the acclaimed series’ first two entries, Metro 2033 and Metro: Last Light, are due to receive a free update ahead of the next installment’s release on February 4th, 2027.

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Dubbed “Metro Redux,” the massive patch will introduce a host of visual, audio, and performance improvements, as well as quality-of-life tweaks and bug fixes that’ll put the beloved entries on par with their next-gen contemporaries. Both 2033 and Last Light previously received “Redux” versions over a decade ago, improving the original PS3 and Xbox 360-era titles for the next-gen-at-the-time Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

But this latest update is far more ambitious, bringing both entries up to speed for Xbox Series X and S, and PlayStation 5 owners, as well as PC players. Those in the former camps will experience true 4K at 60FPS or upscaled 4K at 120FPS, with native support for PS5, PS5 Pro, and Xbox Series X and S. Platform-specific features – such as PSSR support for the PS5 Pro and TSR upscaling and anti-aliasing for the Xbox Series X – will also be included. Spatial Audio, as well as Xbox Handheld and Play Anywhere will also be supported for both Xbox platforms.

Those craving a bit more immersion while braving the series’ haunted subway tunnels can also look forward to Adaptive and Impulse trigger implementation for PlayStation and Xbox consoles, respectively. Of course, PC players also have plenty of hardware-specific updates to look forward to. In addition to 4K resolution with uncapped frame rates, DLSS and Spatial Audio support is coming for the mouse-and-keyboard crowd. While full patch notes won’t be released until closer to the update’s rollout, 4A is also promising a wide range of bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements for all platforms.

Best of all, Metro Redux will be free for all existing owners of the games. And with the significant update launching October 22nd on PC, and a week later for console players, there’ll be plenty of time for fans to re-acquaint themselves with the story-driven, survival-focused shooter’s mutant-infested take on the post-apocalypse.

Those looking to check out the revered franchise for the very first time, however, can also score some fantastic deals on both Metro 2033 Redux and Metro Last Light Redux, as well as 2019’s Metro Exodus, which received its own next-gen Enhanced Edition in 2021. The former two titles are currently just $1.99 each on Steam, while Exodus is $2.99. Better yet, you can grab the three-game saga – with its DLCs – for a measly $6.44.

Current costs for the console versions are quite a bit higher, but these too often go on sale, with a $5.99 trilogy bundle occasionally popping up on Sony’s and Microsoft’s respective digital storefronts.

So whether you’re looking to revisit unassuming hero Artyom’s subterranean nightmare or get your passport stamped in the series’ nuclear-scarred Moscow for the very first time, the call of the Metro is stronger than ever (or maybe that’s just the Dark Ones’ beckoning whisper).