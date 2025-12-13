FPS Game Trilogy Normally $60 Now Only $6 for a Limited Time

The Metro series is one of the more acclaimed first-person shooter trilogies out there, as each of the three main entries is widely beloved among players. Their focuses have changed slightly with each release and have gotten slightly less hardcore, but they’re known for their more methodical gameplay and sometimes claustrophobic level design. And now players can grab the whole main trilogy at an astonishingly low price for a limited time.

The PlayStation Store’s version of the sale has Metro 2033 Redux, Metro Last Light Redux, and Metro Exodus all on sale for $5.99 until December 15th at 11:59 pm PT. This is part of the ongoing “End of Year Deals” sale that includes hundreds of other games. This bundle includes the PS4 version of the former two titles and both the PS4 and PS5 versions of Exodus. It is normally $59.99 and is also the lowest the price the collection has ever been on PlayStation.

This includes all the DLC for the franchise since it includes the complete Redux versions of the first two games and Exodus‘ Gold Edition. Exodus‘ season contains two story-based campaigns.

Xbox players are able to get in on this deal, too, because the same exact bundle is also $5.99 on the Xbox’s storefront. It will be live until an undisclosed time on December 18th, so those on Xbox have slightly more time to take advantage of this discount. 2033 and Last Light run at 120 frames per second on Xbox Series X thanks to FPS Boost. It also includes Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition, which is an upgraded version of the game that’s designed to take advantage of the Xbox Series X|S with its ray tracing and global illumination.

All three games are on Steam and on sale for $1.99, $1.99, and $5.99, respectively, but the bundle with the three is $7.49, making it slightly more expensive. Only the first two games are on Switch and aren’t discounted. The 2024 VR spin-off, Metro Awakening, isn’t on sale on PS5, but its Deluxe Edition (and only its Deluxe Edition) is $21.99 on PC, down from its usual price of $49.99.

What Is the Metro Series About?

The Metro series is based on the famous post-apocalyptic books by Russian author Dmitry Glukhovsky where nuclear fallout has forced the masses underground. Developer 4A Games is the studio behind the mainline entries and has, aside from an unrelated VR game, only worked on Metro games.

Even though they are first-person shooters, these three games aren’t all about bombast and action, and that’s why they are so acclaimed. Players are incentivized to move slowly, scavenge for resources, sneak around, and even avoid combat. Ammo is precious — it’s even a literal currency in some instances — and death can be swift, especially if players don’t have enough filters for their all-important gas mask. While there are human enemies that have to be dealt with, there are also hordes of mutant monsters that require different tactics and change up the pacing.

Even though there is always a focus on being more methodical, the games get slightly more action-oriented with each successive installment. Exodus is still quite bold, though, as it still keeps its roots as a thinking person’s shooter while also having more taut gunplay. It also takes the game to the surface and allows for more varied level design.

But, more importantly, 4A doesn’t use this more liberating setting as just set dressing. These open zones let players truly explore by having a physical map that also isn’t covered in icons. This incentivizes players to pay attention, be immersed in its world, and not just treat it as a Far Cry-esque checklist. So while having slightly more action and a few more open areas may seem like the Metro series lost its way with Exodus, 4A still kept the franchise’s core tenets in tact.

