Metroid Prime 4 Rumor Leaks Release Date This Year

A new Metroid Prime 4 rumor has surfaced online with information about the game's release date on Nintendo Switch. It was on June 13, 2017 that Nintendo announced Metroid Prime 4. If you haven't looked at a calendar recently, that was a while ago. Nintendo fans did not hear a peep about the game again until January 25, 2019 when Nintendo announced the project had restarted development, seemingly throwing away at least two years of work down the drain in the process. And that was the last we heard about the game, at least in an official capacity from Nintendo. That was five years ago. Suffice to say, Metroid Prime fans are growing worried about the game.

Unfortunately, Nintendo still hasn't said a peep about the game. There is a new rumor though, and according to this rumor, the game is releasing this year. If accurate, this would dispel previous rumors and scuttlebutt that the game was made into a Nintendo Switch 2 game, as according to rumors, including this same source, the Switch 2 isn't coming out until 2025. This doesn't mean there isn't a Switch 2 version in the works, it just means the game will release for the regular ol' current Switch before this happens.

That said, this is assuming this is true. The source in question, Zippo, has proven reliable in the past, but they have also been off the mark in the past as well. So, it is unclear how much stock should and shouldn't be put into this new tidbit from them, but it has certainly caught the attention of Metroid fans.

As always, remember this is just a rumor. Further, even if this information is accurate, it doesn't mean it will remain accurate over time. Things change in game development all the time. All of this is to say, take everything here with a grain of salt. Of course, we will be sure to update the story if Nintendo provides any type of comment. We don't expect this to happen for a few reasons though. In the meantime, for more Nintendo coverage -- including all of the latest Nintendo news, all of the latest Nintendo rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Nintendo deals -- click here.