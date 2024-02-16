Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors Claims New Console Has Been Delayed to 2025

According to every rumor up until this point, the Nintendo Switch 2 -- the tentative name for Nintendo's next console, rumored to be a Nintendo Switch successor -- is releasing in 2024. The latest rumors about the console are now claiming something different though. According to these latest rumors, the console has been delayed to 2025. Despite the newest rumors coming from multiple sources, right now there is no major source claiming this, giving Nintendo fans some hope to cling onto, but this is not great news for Nintendo fans, who currently don't have a ton to look forward to in 2024 beyond this new machine.

The first person to relay this news comes is a journalist that goes by the name "PH" over on X. According to them, citing five sources from three different continents, the next Nintendo console won't happen until 2025. Universo Nintendo's Necrolipe, a known Nintendo source, is also now claiming the console has slipped to 2025. Hit-and-miss source NatetheHate has also suggested as much recently.

Collaborating these rumors -- in some sense -- is VGC, who notes they have spoken to two different sources recently, neither of which said anything about the release date of the console, but who claimed they were releasing Nintendo Switch 2 games in 2025. There was nothing connecting this to a delay of the console, but that is one of the implications.

Where are all these sources hearing this information? Hard to say. Almost certainly no one from Nintendo. In fact, those who knows when the console is releasing within the walls of Nintendo are limited and high-ranking staff who would never spill the beans. What's more likely is all of these sources are in contact with individual developers or business collaborators working on games for this new console. This is the most common source for leaks.

When it comes to Nintendo Switch 2 rumors, remember to take everything with a grain of salt. The Switch 2 rumor mill has been a rollercoaster and unreliable so far. Of course, Nintendo could squash the speculation with a comment, but we don't expect it to say anything until it is ready to speak about the console in any official capacity. This will presumably happen sometime this year, but who knows when.