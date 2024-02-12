New Nintendo Switch Game Is for Nostalgic N64 Fans

A new Nintendo Switch game releasing later this month is perfect for nostalgic N64 fans. If you grew up alongside the N64, you grew up playing 3D platformer collectathons such as Super Mario 64, Banjo-Kazooie, Conker, Donkey Kong 64, Rocket: Robot on Wheels, Glover, the Gex games, and of course, Rugrats in Paris: The Movie, the greatest of all of them. Unfortunately, these type of games have largely gone out of style. Outside of the occasional 3D Mario game, the genre mostly lives on via the indie scene. To this end, there is a new indie 3D platformer collectathon releasing later this month on February 29 via the Nintendo Switch.

The game in question is called Cavern of Dreams from developer Bynine Studio and publisher Super Rare Originals. The pair just announced today that the game is coming to Switch, priced at $12.99. As you may know, the game debuted last October as a PC-only release. Over on Steam, it 452 user reviews, 96 percent of which are positive. In other words, it is apparently quite good.

"Cavern of Dreams is a surreal 3D platformer with collectathon elements, created in the style of Nintendo 64-era platforming gems," reads an official blurb about the game. "Play as Fynn, the young dragon who enters the Cavern of Dreams in search of his unhatched siblings stolen away by a mysterious villain. Explore densely packed worlds full of puzzles to solve, challenges to overcome, and treasures to collect as you get closer to solving who stole your siblings... and why."

The game's official description continues: "Secrets and surprises lurk around every corner in the Cavern of Dreams. Discover four open-ended, densely packed worlds, all with their own unique themes, each connected to a main hub world full of secrets of its own. Search every nook and cranny to not miss any of the secrets the Cavern holds. Acquire abilities from the Sage to access new worlds. Put your platforming and puzzle-solving skills to the test to find your siblings and treasures!"

"Lovely N64 style platformer, got a lot of charm and a good length. Got a few interesting mobility mechanics, like momentum based rolling, and doing an attack before landing on the ground to lunge forwards and help cross larger gaps. Visual are very nice and mostly fit the era well, and it's got a lot of the crazy colored vertex lighting we used to see more back then which makes for a lot of striking contrasts. Just a nice and chill time to go around exploring and finding collectibles."

If you decide to check out Cavern of Dreams on Nintendo Switch, expect a game that is roughly five to eight hours long, depending on your playstyle, ability, and just how much of the game's side content you want to experience. In other words, the lower end of this estimation is just to mainline the game. The higher end of the estimation is more if you want to 100 percent the game.