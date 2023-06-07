Metroid Prime 4 Rumor Suggests the Game Could be Coming Soon

Metroid Prime 4 has been one of the biggest mysteries of the Nintendo Switch era. The game was announced all the way back in 2017, but development started over from scratch in 2019, with original series developer Retro Studios back at the helm. Since then, Nintendo has confirmed the game's development a few times, but offered nothing in the way of actual information. However, some fans on the Gaming Leaks and Rumors subreddit seem to think that could be changing, as a listing for the game is now on the My Nintendo Store in the UK. It should be noted that there's some debate about how long the listing has been around.

None of this is much to go off of on its own, but Nintendo has not announced a major release for the 2023 holiday season. In fact, Nintendo's plans following Pikmin 4's July release are a huge mystery. There's a lot of speculation that the company is gearing up for a new console release in early 2024, and Metroid Prime 4 could be a great game to close out the Switch era. Metroid has never been Nintendo's biggest seller, so it would probably make a bit more sense to release the game ahead of the new console, as opposed to it being a launch title.

While fans have been patiently awaiting a release for Metroid Prime 4, the Nintendo Switch has given fans of the series plenty to enjoy! Metroid Dread offered a new 2D series entry in 2021, while Metroid Prime Remastered got a surprise release earlier this year. Both games were well-received critically, and Metroid Dread even set a new series sales record.

When it finally does release, hopefully Metroid Prime 4 will live-up to expectations. It's been nearly 16 years since the release of Metroid Prime 3: Corruption, and fans are eager to see where Retro Studios takes the series next. It's hard to say whether an end is finally in sight, but the timing seems to be right!

