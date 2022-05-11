Metroid Dread Sets New Series Record

✖

Since releasing on Nintendo Switch last October, Metroid Dread has sold 2.9 million copies, surpassing GameCube's Metroid Prime as the best-selling game in the franchise. Nintendo revealed that information as part of its end of fiscal year results. While that number is small compared to some of the company's other franchises, it's worth noting that Metroid has never been a major seller for Nintendo. Nintendo Switch's first-party games have had strong legs, continuing to sell strong years after their release. Given that, it stands to reason Metroid Dread could find an even bigger audience over the coming months!

Developed by MercurySteam, Metroid Dread marked the first wholly-new 2D entry in the series since 2002's Metroid Fusion. At this time, it's unclear how long it might take for Nintendo to develop another 2D Metroid game, but hopefully fans won't be kept waiting nearly as long. In addition to its commercial success, the game has also received a number of accolades from critics. Metroid Dread was one of ComicBook.com's 2021 Games of the Year, and it also won Action Adventure Game of the Year from The Game Awards.

While Metroid Dread is now the best-selling entry in the series, it remains to be seen how long that will last! Metroid Prime 4 was announced for Nintendo Switch back in 2017, but development on the game restarted under Retro Studios in 2019. It's been a while since Nintendo offered any kind of update on Metroid Prime 4, but it's not hard to imagine the game dethroning Metroid Dread from its current spot on the list. Of course, there are also rumors of a Metroid Prime Remaster in the works, and that could be a big draw. Regardless, things are looking quite good for fans of Samus Aran!

Metroid Dread is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.



