Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Has an Awesome Super Metroid Easter Egg

Since releasing for the Super Nintendo back in 1994, Super Metroid has been considered one of the greatest video games ever made. In the 29 years since, the game has had a profound impact on the video game industry, and continues to inspire developers. The game's influence can be seen most recently in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, in which developer Respawn Entertainment added a very cool Easter egg for Metroid fans. In the game, Cal Kestis is taught how to wall jump by a trio of friendly alien animals, which is a direct homage to a similar scene in Super Metroid!

Video of the reference was shared on Twitter by Giant Bomb's Jeff Grubb, and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

awesome super metroid reference in jedi survivor pic.twitter.com/A7h82RVZex — Grubb (@JeffGrubb) April 30, 2023

In a follow-up Tweet, video game journalist James Galizio confirmed that this moment was shown during last month's media preview for Jedi: Survivor, and the developers confirmed that the homage was an intentional one. Respawn also pointed out to Galizio that the Star Wars game is meant to be a Metroidvania, so it makes sense to have this type of callback. Those who aren't familiar with the Metroid series can be forgiven for missing the reference, but fans of the SNES game are sure to notice!

The Super Metroid scene that Jedi: Survivor is referencing is when Samus is similarly shown how to wall jump by three of the only friendly creatures found on planet Zebes. The planet is filled with Space Pirates and hostile inhabitants, so it's pretty notable to see something that isn't trying to kill the hero! Following the defeat of Mother Brain, Zebes is set to explode, and Samus must quickly get off-planet. Players can opt to save themselves, but Samus can actually go back and rescue those friendly aliens before that happens. It doesn't have any impact on the game's ending, but it is a cool opportunity for Samus to help those who showed her kindness!

Did you catch this reference to Super Metroid? Have you been enjoying Jedi: Survivor? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!