Minecraft Limited Edition Xbox One S Revealed, And It’s A True Work Of Art

Microsoft just announced two new pieces of hardware during their Xbox @ Gamescom livestream, and, surprisingly, the Xbox One X Project Scorpion Edition wasn't the coolest-looking of the two. Don't get me wrong, Project Scorpio Edition is pretty sexy, but the new Xbox One S Minecraft Limited Edition is a work of art. Check out the trailer above and see if don't agree with me.

As you can see, the system has been given a blocky paintjob, and the other side actually has a transparent case, which exposes the system's "redstone circuitry" which actually lights up when you turn the system on. I'm no Minecraft fanatic, but that's pretty darn cool.

Here's the Xbox One S Minecraft Limited Edition Bundle rundown:

"For the countless enthusiasts who've sent us their designs, posted their requests, or simply dreamt of a console built out of grass and dirt blocks, this one's for you. The Xbox One S Minecraft Limited Edition Bundle (1TB) includes a custom designed grass block console, Minecraft Creeper Xbox controller, Minecraft system sounds, vertical stand and transparent underside with Redstone circuit accents. This exclusive bundle also includes a full game download of Minecraft plus the Redstone Pack, a collection of unique skin packs. Available only in limited quantities, it's a must-have for avid Minecraft players and collectors."