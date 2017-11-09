Minecraft Limited Edition Xbox One S Revealed, And It’s A True Work Of Art

By Nathan Birch

Microsoft just announced two new pieces of hardware during their Xbox @ Gamescom livestream, and, surprisingly, the Xbox One X Project Scorpion Edition wasn't the coolest-looking of the two. Don't get me wrong, Project Scorpio Edition is pretty sexy, but the new Xbox One S Minecraft Limited Edition is a work of art. Check out the trailer above and see if don't agree with me.

As you can see, the system has been given a blocky paintjob, and the other side actually has a transparent case, which exposes the system's "redstone circuitry" which actually lights up when you turn the system on. I'm no Minecraft fanatic, but that's pretty darn cool.

WWGxboxonesminecraft2
(Photo: Microsoft)

Here's the Xbox One S Minecraft Limited Edition Bundle rundown:

"For the countless enthusiasts who've sent us their designs, posted their requests, or simply dreamt of a console built out of grass and dirt blocks, this one's for you. The Xbox One S Minecraft Limited Edition Bundle (1TB) includes a custom designed grass block console, Minecraft Creeper Xbox controller, Minecraft system sounds, vertical stand and transparent underside with Redstone circuit accents. This exclusive bundle also includes a full game download of Minecraft plus the Redstone Pack, a collection of unique skin packs. Available only in limited quantities, it's a must-have for avid Minecraft players and collectors."

WWGxboxonesminecraft3
(Photo: Microsoft)

As you've likely noticed, the controller that comes with the Xbox One S Minecraft bundle is also pretty rad. There's two of them – one which looks like a creeper, and another that looks like a pig. Again, here's the description:

"Prepare to create, explore, and survive your own Minecraft adventure with two new Xbox Wireless controllers: the Minecraft Pig controller, featuring an adorable pink Pig design – and the Minecraft Creeper controller, with that iconic green Creeper design. Both feature textured grip for enhanced comfort, and ABXY buttons with classic Minecraft font."

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured here, we may earn a commission.

The Xbox One S Minecraft Limited Edition Bundle arrives on October 3 and can be pre-ordered from the Microsoft Store. At $400, the system will set you back more than your standard Xbox One S bundle, but how can you put a price on art? You can also purchase the Creeper and Pig controllers separately.

You can check out WWG's latest Xbox coverage here.

prevnext

prev
Start the Conversation

of