Minecraft Dungeons DLC Plans Announced

Minecraft Dungeons was already known to be getting at least two separate DLCs at some point after the game launched, and thanks to an announcement from Mojang, we now know what the plans are for those DLCs. The first of them is called “Jungle Awakens” and will release in July to take players to a jungle biome filled with new enemies and gear. After that, players will visit the “Creeping Winter” DLC to play through yet another expansion. These two DLCs are included in the Hero Edition of the game and will be purchasable separately when they’re released for those who have the base game.

Mojang announced the names of the first two DLCs in a post on the Minecraft site where the developer covered plans for the content and confirmed that one of the DLCs may be coming sooner than players expected. Three new missions are included in Jungle Awakens along with a bunch of gear for players to track down and enemies to take that gear from.

“You probably already know that we’re currently working on new content for Minecraft Dungeons, especially if you’ve purchased the Hero Edition,” Mojang’s announcement said. “However, what you might not know is that the first of the two planned DLCs – Jungle Awakens – is coming in July! In this adventure, you’ll enter a distant, dangerous jungle to fight a mysterious power in three new missions. To defeat the terrors hidden among the vines, you’ll have new weapons, armor, and artifacts at your disposal.”

Make sure you keep that fancy gear of yours polished, because there’s plenty of adventure on the horizon! From dangerous jungles to frosty fjords: take a look at some of the Minecraft Dungeons content yet to come:

Three missions may not sound like a lot for DLC, but it seems like a fair enough value when you consider the extra loot and enemies that’ll be in it and how much the DLC costs compared to the base game. The Hero Edition is $10 more than the base game and comes with two extra DLCs, so you’ll essentially be paying $5 for each DLC to get new biomes, missions, mobs, and gear

Minecraft Dungeons isn’t a very long game itself and banks much of the experience on sliding difficulties and prospects of new loot found through subsequent playthroughs. By the time players have wrapped up their time with the base game, the first DLC should come at the perfect time this summer.

Beyond that DLC, we’ll get Creeping Winter later. It’s supposed to be out by the end of the year, but no other details on that have been shared yet.

If you’re playing through Minecraft Dungeons now for the first time, be sure to consult our guide to see what types of loot you can get during your initial playthrough. If you’re not sure how to build your character, we’ve got a guide for that as well.

