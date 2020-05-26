Minecraft Dungeons: Where to Find Every Piece of Loot During First Playthrough
Minecraft Dungeons has a lot of loot to sift through to keep players busy for quite a while as they progress through the game’s story. These loot options cater to a variety of playstyles from those who prefer to be up close to those who want to shoot from afar, and with different effects, enchantments, and stats attached to the loot, there’s a lot to look through. Finding the loot you’re looking for is one of the first steps to creating your perfect build though, and to help you out with that, we’ve put together a rundown of where you can find each piece of loot.
The game’s main campaign consists of several levels that you can’t miss along with some optional dungeons that offer more loot if you meet the requirements to access them. When you go to start a mission from the map accessible at camp, you’ll see several boxes underneath the descriptions of the missions. Those boxes show you what loot you can get from each level and will be filled in as players find the gear.
You can also get the gear from vendors that set up shop in your camp, so even if you don’t find an object from a level, you can get lucky and purchase one between missions. New loot is available during subsequent playthroughs, but for this guide’s purpose, we’ll focus on what’s available during your first playthrough since the game just released. This also doesn't account for "Unique" items that have special effects, so be on the lookout for those orange-tinted items.
As always, there may be some light spoilers in the lists below, so avoid checking this out now if you don’t want to have any names of levels spoiled. It’s possible we missed a dungeon, but all the main levels are accounted for.
Squid Coast
- Artifact: Fishing Rod
Creeper Woods
- Weapons: Sword, Axe, Bow
- Armors: Hunter’s Armor, Wolf Armor
- Artifacts: Boots of Swiftness, Death Cap Mushroom, Tasty Bone
Creepy Crypt
- Weapons: Sword, Pickaxe, Bow
- Armors: Hunter’s Armor
- Artifacts: Boots of Swiftness, Fishing Rod, Tasty Bone
Soggy Swamp
- Weapons: Glaive, Daggers, Hunting Bow, Scatter Crossbow
- Armors: Evocation Robe
- Artifacts: Harvester, Fishing Rod, Soul Healer, Totem of Regeneration
Soggy Cave
- Weapons: Daggers, Cutlass, Hunting Bow
- Armors: Evocation Robe
- Artifacts: Fishing Rod, Soul Healer, Totem of Regeneration
Pumpkin Pastures
- Weapons: Sword, Sickles, Longbow
- Armors: Scale Mail, Hunter’s Armor
- Artifacts: Light Feather, Wind Horn, Flaming Quiver
Cacti Canyon
- Weapons: Cutlass, Trickbow, Longbow, Crossbow, Heavy Crossbow
- Armors: Mercenary Armor, Spelunker Armor
- Artifacts: Wind Horn, Wonderful Wheat, Corrupted Beacon, Totem of Shielding
Redstone Mines
- Weapons: Daggers, Pickaxe, Rapid Crossbow
- Armors: Wolf Armor, Spelunker Armor
- Artifacts: Fireworks Arrow, Harvester, Corrupted Beacon
Desert Temple
- Weapons: Glaive, Soul Knife, Shortbow
- Armors: Thief Armor, Grim Armor
- Artifacts: Boots of Swiftness, Shock Powder, Totem of Shielding, Torment Quiver
Fiery Forge
- Weapons: Cutlass, Great Hammer, Power Bow
- Armors: Reinforced Mail, Mercenary Armor
- Artifacts: Iron Hide Amulet, Soul Healer, Totem of Regeneration, Flaming Quiver
Highblock Halls
- Weapons: Mace, Axe, Power bow, Scatter Crossbow
- Armors: Soul Robe
- Artifacts: Fireworks Arrow, Light Feather, Death Cap Mushroom
Underhalls
- Weapons: Mace, Great Hammer, Power Bow
- Armors: Soul Robe
- Artifacts: Fireworks Arrow, Iron Hide Amulet, Totem of Shielding
Obsidian Pinnacle
- Weapons: Claymore, Crossbow, Heavy Crossbow, Soul Crossbow
- Armors: Evocation Robe, Grim Armor
- Artifacts: Shock Powder, Wonderful Wheat, Lightning Rod
Minecraft Dungeons is now available across multiple platforms and is included as an Xbox Game Pass game.
