Minecraft Dungeons: Where to Find Every Piece of Loot During First Playthrough

Minecraft Dungeons has a lot of loot to sift through to keep players busy for quite a while as they progress through the game’s story. These loot options cater to a variety of playstyles from those who prefer to be up close to those who want to shoot from afar, and with different effects, enchantments, and stats attached to the loot, there’s a lot to look through. Finding the loot you’re looking for is one of the first steps to creating your perfect build though, and to help you out with that, we’ve put together a rundown of where you can find each piece of loot.

The game’s main campaign consists of several levels that you can’t miss along with some optional dungeons that offer more loot if you meet the requirements to access them. When you go to start a mission from the map accessible at camp, you’ll see several boxes underneath the descriptions of the missions. Those boxes show you what loot you can get from each level and will be filled in as players find the gear.

You can also get the gear from vendors that set up shop in your camp, so even if you don’t find an object from a level, you can get lucky and purchase one between missions. New loot is available during subsequent playthroughs, but for this guide’s purpose, we’ll focus on what’s available during your first playthrough since the game just released. This also doesn't account for "Unique" items that have special effects, so be on the lookout for those orange-tinted items.

As always, there may be some light spoilers in the lists below, so avoid checking this out now if you don’t want to have any names of levels spoiled. It’s possible we missed a dungeon, but all the main levels are accounted for.

Squid Coast

Artifact: Fishing Rod

Creeper Woods

Weapons: Sword, Axe, Bow

Armors: Hunter’s Armor, Wolf Armor

Artifacts: Boots of Swiftness, Death Cap Mushroom, Tasty Bone

Creepy Crypt

Weapons: Sword, Pickaxe, Bow

Armors: Hunter’s Armor

Artifacts: Boots of Swiftness, Fishing Rod, Tasty Bone

Soggy Swamp

Weapons: Glaive, Daggers, Hunting Bow, Scatter Crossbow

Armors: Evocation Robe

Artifacts: Harvester, Fishing Rod, Soul Healer, Totem of Regeneration

Soggy Cave

Weapons: Daggers, Cutlass, Hunting Bow

Armors: Evocation Robe

Artifacts: Fishing Rod, Soul Healer, Totem of Regeneration

Pumpkin Pastures

Weapons: Sword, Sickles, Longbow

Armors: Scale Mail, Hunter’s Armor

Artifacts: Light Feather, Wind Horn, Flaming Quiver

Cacti Canyon

Weapons: Cutlass, Trickbow, Longbow, Crossbow, Heavy Crossbow

Armors: Mercenary Armor, Spelunker Armor

Artifacts: Wind Horn, Wonderful Wheat, Corrupted Beacon, Totem of Shielding

Redstone Mines

Weapons: Daggers, Pickaxe, Rapid Crossbow

Armors: Wolf Armor, Spelunker Armor

Artifacts: Fireworks Arrow, Harvester, Corrupted Beacon

Desert Temple

Weapons: Glaive, Soul Knife, Shortbow

Armors: Thief Armor, Grim Armor

Artifacts: Boots of Swiftness, Shock Powder, Totem of Shielding, Torment Quiver

Fiery Forge

Weapons: Cutlass, Great Hammer, Power Bow

Armors: Reinforced Mail, Mercenary Armor

Artifacts: Iron Hide Amulet, Soul Healer, Totem of Regeneration, Flaming Quiver

Highblock Halls

Weapons: Mace, Axe, Power bow, Scatter Crossbow

Armors: Soul Robe

Artifacts: Fireworks Arrow, Light Feather, Death Cap Mushroom

Underhalls

Weapons: Mace, Great Hammer, Power Bow

Armors: Soul Robe

Artifacts: Fireworks Arrow, Iron Hide Amulet, Totem of Shielding

Obsidian Pinnacle

Weapons: Claymore, Crossbow, Heavy Crossbow, Soul Crossbow

Armors: Evocation Robe, Grim Armor

Artifacts: Shock Powder, Wonderful Wheat, Lightning Rod

