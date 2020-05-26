8 Minecraft Dungeons Classes to Try and How to Build Them

✖

Minecraft Dungeons does not have set classes for players to lock their characters into. This design decision means that you can switch up your builds on the fly and try out different types of loot as you amass more riches without having to worry about a piece of gear saying your character can’t use it. As accessible as that makes Minecraft Dungeons to first-time dungeon crawlers, players who prefer to set themselves down paths with specialized roles like the ones found in other games of the genre may be missing that structure and will likely gravitate towards self-made “classes” anyway.

The reasoning behind the lack of classes was explained in the extended gameplay demo below where producer David Nisshagen said that there weren’t any classes in Minecraft, so there weren’t any in Minecraft Dungeons. Accessibility was also cited as a main reason for not having classes so that players can mix and match and try out new builds.

To help those players who know they're going to gravitate towards a playstyle anyway, we collected tons of Minecraft Dungeons loot to see what some archetypal classes would look like in the Minecraft spin-off. We’ve compiled a list of eight different “classes” below to get you started along with descriptions where necessary to show you what you should get and why. You’ll find the gear naturally through progression, so don’t fret if you can’t build your class right out of the tutorial.

One thing to keep in mind when viewing the builds is that they include only items obtainable in your first playthrough – new content is unlocked at higher difficulties. Unique items will add extra effects to the normal gear listed below, so of course look for any orange, Unique items when you can.

Spellcaster

An essential class in any dungeon crawler, the Spellcaster is all about slinging abilities and attacking from afar. In Minecraft Dungeons, this means explosions, dramatic effects, and anything that lowers the cooldowns of your Artifacts. The Spellcaster class admittedly isn't too exciting during your first playthrough because some Artifacts are better suited for a different class, but more options are unlocked during your second playthrough

Melee : Glaives, Swords, or anything with range works best to keep distance between you and enemies.

: Glaives, Swords, or anything with range works best to keep distance between you and enemies. Bow : Crossbows, Trickbows, or anything that can shoot multiple arrows at once to better proc the arrow effects.

: Crossbows, Trickbows, or anything that can shoot multiple arrows at once to better proc the arrow effects. Armor : Evocation Robe to lower the cooldowns on your Artifacts.

: Evocation Robe to lower the cooldowns on your Artifacts. Artifacts : Fireworks to enhance your arrows with explosions Flaming Quiver to set arrows on fire Shock Powder to stun nearby enemies Wind Horn to push enemies away Boots of Swiftness to evade enemies

: Enchantments : Cool Down wherever you can find it to use Artifacts more often Fuse Shot bow enchantment to make arrows explode Exploding melee enchantment to make enemies explode when defeated

:

Warlock

While the Spellcaster and Warlock operate similarly in playstyles, the Warlock has some more devious plans for enemies. By harnessing the power of enemies’ souls, a Warlock can do serious damage and has a surprising amount of sustain so long as the souls keep flowing. You’ll look for items that gather and use souls and build yourself quite the spooky caster.

Melee: Daggers look the part, but what you really want is the Soul Knife weapon that gives a bonus to Soul Gathering.

Daggers look the part, but what you really want is the Soul Knife weapon that gives a bonus to Soul Gathering. Bow: Crossbows, Trickbows, or anything that can shoot multiple arrows at once to better proc the arrow effects. Look for a Soul Crossbow later to gain a +2 to gathering souls.

Crossbows, Trickbows, or anything that can shoot multiple arrows at once to better proc the arrow effects. Look for a Soul Crossbow later to gain a +2 to gathering souls. Armor: Grim Armor is perfect for early levels since it increases the souls gathered by 100% and comes with a useful Lifesteal Aura. Swap to a Soul Robe later to still gain more souls and deal more Artifact damage.

Grim Armor is perfect for early levels since it increases the souls gathered by 100% and comes with a useful Lifesteal Aura. Swap to a Soul Robe later to still gain more souls and deal more Artifact damage. Artifacts : Corrupted Beacon to shoot a beam of energy at the cost of souls Torment Quiver to empower arrows with pushback and the ability to go through walls at the cost of souls Soul Healer to heal yourself and others at the cost of souls Harvester to release an explosion around you at the cost of souls Lightning Rod to call down long-range lightning in an area for big damage

: Enchantments : Enigma Resonator to sometimes deal triple damage based on the number of souls you have Soul Speed to gain movement speed when gathering souls Chains to bind enemies together when hit with melee attacks Weakness to weaken enemies struck by melee attacks Soul Siphon to possibly gain extra souls when hitting an enemy Leeching to heal for enemy max health after defeating a mob

:

Paladin

Heroic and helpful, the Paladin is a staunch defender of his or her Minecraft Dungeons teammates and can assist the team while still being the frontline. This class is all about laying down the supporting effects to help others, tanking mobs, and vanquishing the undead.

Melee : Paladins have a varied arsenal at their disposal, so anything with some weight behind it will do. Claymores work wonders, and the Great Hammer has a satisfying splash damage effect.

: Paladins have a varied arsenal at their disposal, so anything with some weight behind it will do. Claymores work wonders, and the Great Hammer has a satisfying splash damage effect. Bow: Crossbows to quickly blast mobs so you can get back to swinging your melee weapon.

Crossbows to quickly blast mobs so you can get back to swinging your melee weapon. Armor : Mercenary Armor to provide damage reduction and a weapon boost aura or Reinforced Armor to reduce damage taken and have a chance to negate hits at the cost of a longer roll cooldown.

: Mercenary Armor to provide damage reduction and a weapon boost aura or Reinforced Armor to reduce damage taken and have a chance to negate hits at the cost of a longer roll cooldown. Artifacts : Wind Horn to push enemies away Totem of Shielding to protect allies from projectiles Iron Hide Amulet to majorly boost defense for a short time Totem of Regeneration to creative a healing aura

: Enchantments : Fire Aspect on melee weapons to set enemies on fire Unchanting on weapons to deal more damage to enchanted enemies Smiting on weapons to deal more damage against undead Potion Barrier to temporarily reduce damage after using a potion Burning on armor to burn enemies around the player

:

Ranger

A Ranger wants to keep their distance just like the Spellcasters, but their strengths lie in physical projectiles. You can only use one bow at a time, but by keeping several on you with the right enchantments, you can be a big help to your range-less teammates.

Melee: You’ll be spending much of your time at a distance, so pick whatever you feel comfortable with when you have to get up close to enemies.

You’ll be spending much of your time at a distance, so pick whatever you feel comfortable with when you have to get up close to enemies. Bow: Crossbows work well on groups, but a Power Bow or a more unique item like the Guardian Bow with the right enchantments can deal with multiple enemies just as well.

Crossbows work well on groups, but a Power Bow or a more unique item like the Guardian Bow with the right enchantments can deal with multiple enemies just as well. Armor: Hunter Armor to acquire more arrows from arrow bundles.

Hunter Armor to acquire more arrows from arrow bundles. Artifacts: Fire Quiver to empower arrows with fire Fireworks to empower arrows with explosions Boots of Swiftness to evade enemies and reposition Tasty Bone to have a wolf companion at your side Death Cap Mushroom to increase movement and attack speed

Enchantments: Piercing to shoot through enemies Multishot to fire multiple arrows at once Ricochet to have arrows bounce to multiple targets Supercharge to increase power when charging shot Cowardice to increase damage and attack speed when you’re at full health Swiftfooted to move faster after rolling



Healer

A core part of any team, it’s the Healer’s job to make sure everyone’s staying happy and healthy in the dungeon. You’ll still have to fight, but the support you’re laying down for you team won’t go unnoticed

Melee: Pickaxes if you want to go for a heavy-hitting Cleric build, Glaives if you want to keep enemies at a distance.

Pickaxes if you want to go for a heavy-hitting Cleric build, Glaives if you want to keep enemies at a distance. Bow: Crossbows to shoot quickly so you can get back to supporting.

Crossbows to shoot quickly so you can get back to supporting. Armor: Wolf Armor to heal allies around you when using potions

Wolf Armor to heal allies around you when using potions Artifacts: Totem of Regeneration to create a healing aura Totem of Shielding to protect allies from projectiles Shock Powder to stun enemies and escape Soul Healer to heal yourself and others at the cost of souls, if you’re not worried about dipping into some dark magic

Enchantments: Food Reserves to create food items when using a potion Cool Down to use Artifacts more often Surprise Gift to create a consumable when using a potion Radiance enchantment to create an aura of healing when using melee weapons Radiance Shot to create an aura of healing when using bows



Barbarian

Unlike their similarly beefy Paladin brethren, the Barbarian is more concerned with staying alive in a fight and crushing enemies than they are with the wellbeing of their teams. You’ll have some close calls as a Barbarian, but there’s hardly any enemy that can go toe-to-toe with you.

Melee: Pickaxes and Axes look the part and have the damage you need to not need a second swing in many cases. The Great Hammer works well since enemies will be crowded around you.

Pickaxes and Axes look the part and have the damage you need to not need a second swing in many cases. The Great Hammer works well since enemies will be crowded around you. Bow: Longbows or anything that can be charged up for a big shot.

Longbows or anything that can be charged up for a big shot. Armor: Scale Armor to deal extra melee damage and take less damage.

Scale Armor to deal extra melee damage and take less damage. Artifacts: Boots of Swiftness to chase down stragglers and get into the next fight quickly Tasty Bone to have a trusty wolf companion at your side Iron Hide Amulet to boost defense and survive fights Death Cap Mushroom to increase movement and attack speed

Enchantments: Leeching to heal after defeating an enemy Thorns to return damage to enemies when attacked Committed to deal more damage to enemies you’ve already injured Potion Barrier to reduce damage after using a potion Rampaging to increase attack speed after killing an enemy Frenzied to increase melee and ranged attack speed when below half health Gravity to pull enemies towards weapon impact Shockwave to create a blast at the end of your combo Echo to sometimes follow an attack with another in quick succession



Tamer

You can have pets in Minecraft, so of course you can have pets in Minecraft Dungeons. This means that you can create your very own Tamer character who fights alongside their pets and keeps them healthy so that they can overwhelm enemies with sheer numbers.

Melee: Swords or Axes work best since you’ll need a balance of range and attack speed.

Swords or Axes work best since you’ll need a balance of range and attack speed. Bow: A Hunting Bow is critical to the Tamer build because it makes your pets target whatever you’re shooting.

A Hunting Bow is critical to the Tamer build because it makes your pets target whatever you’re shooting. Armor: Spelunker Armor because it comes with a pet bat that damages enemies.

Spelunker Armor because it comes with a pet bat that damages enemies. Artifacts: Tasty Bone to summon a wolf companion Wonderful Wheat to summon a llama that spits at enemies Boots of Swiftness to reposition and keep up with your pets Totem of Regeneration to keep your pets healthy

Enchantments: Weakening to reduce enemy damage and keep pets healthy Radiance enchantment to create an aura of healing when using melee weapons Radiance Shot to create an aura of healing when using bows Cool Down to use Artifacts more often and keep pets on the field



Rogue

Nimble with deep pockets, the Rogue in Minecraft Dungeons is all about sneaky tactics and making sure you get as much loot as possible. If played correctly, you’ll end levels with a full health bar and lots of riches.

Melee: Daggers or Sickles to attack quickly and look the part.

Daggers or Sickles to attack quickly and look the part. Bow: Crossbow or anything that shoots multiple arrows to proc more enchantments.

Crossbow or anything that shoots multiple arrows to proc more enchantments. Armor: Thief Armor to increase melee attack speed.

Thief Armor to increase melee attack speed. Artifacts: Boots of Swiftness to reposition quickly Wind Horn to push enemies away Shock Powder to stun enemies Death Cap Mushroom to increase movement and attack speed

Enchantments: Echo to sometimes follow an attack with another one right after Poison Cloud to create an aura of poison around enemies Prospector to make enemies drop more Emeralds when defeated Looting to make enemies drop more consumables when defeated Swiftfooted to move faster after rolling Wild Rage to make arrows cause enemies to be hostile towards those around them



As players get more familiar with Minecraft Dungeons, they’ll undoubtedly find new classes and hybrid combos to diversify their playthroughs. Let us know in the comments if any of these worked for you or if you created your own unique build.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.