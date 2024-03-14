Minecraft Tests Maces and More in New Update
Minecraft's next snapshot adds a "hefty new mob swatter."
Developer Mojang is hard at work on getting Update 1.21 ready for launch later this year in Minecraft, but the team doesn't just drop major updates into the game without some player testing. Instead, Mojang slowly trickles out new features over several months to give players who want to test "experimental features" a chance to do so. Today, Minecraft got yet another snapshot patch, adding a host of new features to the game. Remember, everything in this update is still in development, so don't expect it to be perfectly polished. If you download Snapshot 24W11A in Minecraft, you're helping Mojang test new additions like the Mace and Breeze Rod.
The Mace is the most notable addition coming with this Snapshot. This new heavy weapon deals more damage if you swing it from above your enemies, meaning that you'll deal extra damage if you jump at them from above. Taking the high ground has never been more important. The update also adds Breeze mobs, which drop Breeze Rods when killed. Those can be combined to create a Wind Charge or used with the new Heavy Core block to craft a Mace. There are also new Trial Chambers to check out and Armor Trims to apply to your gear.
Below, you'll find the full patch notes for Snapshot 24W11A. To access the Snapshot, you'll need to have the Java Edition of Minecraft installed, meaning only players on PC, Mac, and Linux can get access to this patch for now.
Minecraft Snapshot 24W11A Patch Notes
The mace is smashing its way into testing!— Minecraft (@Minecraft) March 14, 2024
🔨 Use smash attack while falling for a knockback effect
🔨 The longer you fall, the harder you hit
🔨 Fall damage is only negated if you land the hit
🔨 Crafted by combining a breeze rod with the heavy core (found in the trial… pic.twitter.com/eoAe7nRsKy
EXPERIMENTAL FEATURES
- Added the Mace
- Added Breeze Rod
- Added Heavy Core
- Added 2 new Armor Trims
- Added 3 new Pottery Sherds
- Added 2 new Banner Patterns
- Updated Vault loot table
- Updated Trial Chambers
BLOCKS
HEAVY CORE
- A mysterious, dense block which can be combined with a Breeze Rod to craft a brand-new weapon: the Mace!
ITEMS
BREEZE ROD
- An item dropped by the Breeze that can be crafted into 4 Wind Charges, or used with the Heavy Core to craft the Mace
MACE
- A new heavy weapon to smash your enemies!
- Leverage the weight of this new weapon to deal additional damage the farther you fall before hitting your target
- Try it out by jumping down toward your target, and hit them before you hit the ground
- Successfully striking a target in this way will negate any damage accumulated from the fall, similar to how a Wind Charge works
- Other entities near the struck enemy will be knocked back by the immense force of the Mace
- Using a Mace will decrease its durability like any other weapon; repair it with Breeze Rods at an anvil
- Players can use a Mace in combination with Wind Charges to launch up and deliver devastating smash attacks on their enemies
MOBS
BREEZE
- Drops 1-2 Breeze Rods when killed by a player
- The number of Breeze Rods dropped is affected by looting enchantments
POTTERY SHERDS
- Added Flow, Guster, and Scrape Pottery Sherds
BANNER PATTERNS
- Added Flow and Guster Banner Patterns
ARMOR TRIMS
- Added Bolt and Flow Armor Trims and Smithing Templates
- Bolt can be duplicated using a Copper Block or Waxed Copper
- Flow can be duplicated using a Breeze Rod
TRIAL CHAMBERS
- Added new chambers and variations, with new challenges
- Remade chamber_9, and renamed it to "slanted"
- Remade chamber_3, and renamed it to "pedestal"
- Added Flow, Guster, and Scrape Pottery Sherds to the Decorated Pots in the decor structure pool
- Trial Spawners will now appear more frequently in the corridors
- Changed the layout of the blocks around the Vaults
- The loot tables of Vaults in Trial Chambers have been updated to address some inventory management issues
- You will now get no more than 1 unstackable item per Vault
- You will more often get rewards which can stack together
- Horse Armor and Saddles have been removed from the loot table
- Vaults in Trial Chambers can now eject:
- Wind Charges
- Bolt Armor Trim Smithing Template
- Flow Armor Trim Smithing Template
- Flow Banner Pattern
- Guster Banner Pattern
- Heavy Core
CHANGES
- Adjusted flying behaviour for Bees and Parrot to keep them from overshooting their position when flying up and down
- Status effect particle colors are no longer blended into one particle color
- All active visible status effect particles are now rendered separately
- The frequency of emitting status effect particles has been lowered to clutter the screen less
- Updated the wolf armor crack textures
- Menu background blur has been updated to look better and be more performant
WOLF VARIANTS
When summon in other ways (e.g. using the Spawn Egg or using the summon command), the variant selection follows the natural spawning biome rules with the following extensions:
- Rusty Wolf: will be selected in all Jungle biomes, including Jungle and Bamboo Jungle Biomes
- Spotted Wolf: will be selected in all Savanna biomes, including Savanna and Windswept Savanna Biomes
- Striped Wolf: will be selected in all Badlands biomes, including Badlands and Eroded Badlands Biomes
TECHNICAL CHANGES
- The Data Pack version is now 35
- The Resource Pack version is now 29