Minecraft Tests Maces and More in New Update

Developer Mojang is hard at work on getting Update 1.21 ready for launch later this year in Minecraft, but the team doesn't just drop major updates into the game without some player testing. Instead, Mojang slowly trickles out new features over several months to give players who want to test "experimental features" a chance to do so. Today, Minecraft got yet another snapshot patch, adding a host of new features to the game. Remember, everything in this update is still in development, so don't expect it to be perfectly polished. If you download Snapshot 24W11A in Minecraft, you're helping Mojang test new additions like the Mace and Breeze Rod.

The Mace is the most notable addition coming with this Snapshot. This new heavy weapon deals more damage if you swing it from above your enemies, meaning that you'll deal extra damage if you jump at them from above. Taking the high ground has never been more important. The update also adds Breeze mobs, which drop Breeze Rods when killed. Those can be combined to create a Wind Charge or used with the new Heavy Core block to craft a Mace. There are also new Trial Chambers to check out and Armor Trims to apply to your gear.

Below, you'll find the full patch notes for Snapshot 24W11A. To access the Snapshot, you'll need to have the Java Edition of Minecraft installed, meaning only players on PC, Mac, and Linux can get access to this patch for now.

Minecraft Snapshot 24W11A Patch Notes

The mace is smashing its way into testing!



🔨 Use smash attack while falling for a knockback effect

🔨 The longer you fall, the harder you hit

🔨 Fall damage is only negated if you land the hit

🔨 Crafted by combining a breeze rod with the heavy core (found in the trial… pic.twitter.com/eoAe7nRsKy — Minecraft (@Minecraft) March 14, 2024

EXPERIMENTAL FEATURES

Added the Mace

Added Breeze Rod

Added Heavy Core

Added 2 new Armor Trims

Added 3 new Pottery Sherds

Added 2 new Banner Patterns

Updated Vault loot table

Updated Trial Chambers

BLOCKS

HEAVY CORE

A mysterious, dense block which can be combined with a Breeze Rod to craft a brand-new weapon: the Mace!

ITEMS

BREEZE ROD

An item dropped by the Breeze that can be crafted into 4 Wind Charges, or used with the Heavy Core to craft the Mace

MACE

A new heavy weapon to smash your enemies!

Leverage the weight of this new weapon to deal additional damage the farther you fall before hitting your target Try it out by jumping down toward your target, and hit them before you hit the ground Successfully striking a target in this way will negate any damage accumulated from the fall, similar to how a Wind Charge works Other entities near the struck enemy will be knocked back by the immense force of the Mace

Using a Mace will decrease its durability like any other weapon; repair it with Breeze Rods at an anvil

Players can use a Mace in combination with Wind Charges to launch up and deliver devastating smash attacks on their enemies

MOBS

BREEZE

Drops 1-2 Breeze Rods when killed by a player The number of Breeze Rods dropped is affected by looting enchantments



POTTERY SHERDS

Added Flow, Guster, and Scrape Pottery Sherds

BANNER PATTERNS

Added Flow and Guster Banner Patterns

ARMOR TRIMS

Added Bolt and Flow Armor Trims and Smithing Templates

Bolt can be duplicated using a Copper Block or Waxed Copper

Flow can be duplicated using a Breeze Rod

TRIAL CHAMBERS

Added new chambers and variations, with new challenges Remade chamber_9, and renamed it to "slanted" Remade chamber_3, and renamed it to "pedestal"

Added Flow, Guster, and Scrape Pottery Sherds to the Decorated Pots in the decor structure pool

Trial Spawners will now appear more frequently in the corridors

Changed the layout of the blocks around the Vaults

The loot tables of Vaults in Trial Chambers have been updated to address some inventory management issues You will now get no more than 1 unstackable item per Vault You will more often get rewards which can stack together Horse Armor and Saddles have been removed from the loot table

Vaults in Trial Chambers can now eject: Wind Charges Bolt Armor Trim Smithing Template Flow Armor Trim Smithing Template Flow Banner Pattern Guster Banner Pattern Heavy Core



CHANGES

Adjusted flying behaviour for Bees and Parrot to keep them from overshooting their position when flying up and down

Status effect particle colors are no longer blended into one particle color All active visible status effect particles are now rendered separately The frequency of emitting status effect particles has been lowered to clutter the screen less

Updated the wolf armor crack textures

Menu background blur has been updated to look better and be more performant

WOLF VARIANTS

When summon in other ways (e.g. using the Spawn Egg or using the summon command), the variant selection follows the natural spawning biome rules with the following extensions:

Rusty Wolf: will be selected in all Jungle biomes, including Jungle and Bamboo Jungle Biomes

Spotted Wolf: will be selected in all Savanna biomes, including Savanna and Windswept Savanna Biomes

Striped Wolf: will be selected in all Badlands biomes, including Badlands and Eroded Badlands Biomes

TECHNICAL CHANGES