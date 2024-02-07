Minecraft Update Lets You Try Out 2 New Features

At last year's Minecraft Live event, developer Mojang announced several upcoming features for Update 1.21. The update won't be out until later this year, but Mojang is letting players get in early to try out two of the new features ahead of time. The new preview build for Java Edition and Bedrock Edition lets players check out The Vault and the Wind Charge, giving Mojang extra data to help implement them into base Minecraft with the upcoming patch. The Vault is especially exciting because Mojang claims it'll make Minecraft "multiplayer adventures more rewarding for everyone."

Minecraft Update 1.21 Test Features

The wind charge is available now on Java Snapshot!



💨 Dropped by the breeze

💨 Deals damage and also sends enemies flying

💨 Knockback can boost jumping ability



The wind charge is available now on Java Snapshot! Dropped by the breeze. Deals damage and also sends enemies flying. Knockback can boost jumping ability.

Technically, The Vault was made available in the January 31 snapshot, but Mojang is highlighting it here because it plays into the second feature very well. The Vault isn't something players can craft. Instead, it's found in trial chambers and serves as a way to give out loot to everyone. What makes it different from a standard chest is that The Vault rewards every player who opens it using a trial key with loot. Since everyone gets their unique loot, you won't be arguing amongst your friends about who needs different pieces of gear.

One of the pieces of loot you might find in The Vault is the other feature in this update. The Wind charge drops from defeated Breezes and lets you harness some of their powers. That means you can use it to "launch a powerful projectile of air" at your enemies. Not only does this deal a chunk of damage, but the baddies will also be sent flying across the map. It's a good way to clear an area and keep yourself safe. Like The Vault, you can't craft Wind Charges, so taking down Breezes is the only way to get one. Mojang also says you can use the Wind Charge to boost your own jump by aiming it at the ground. It should make for some fun new adventure maps when the feature is ready for primetime.

Minecraft Update 1.21 Release Date

As mentioned, Update 1.21 is set to launch later this year. Mojang didn't give fans a firm date at Minecraft Live but did say it was coming in the middle of 2024. In the last few years, Mojang has given fans the new Minecraft patch in June, so it's likely we'll see this update hit around then. That said, Mojang could push it back if they run into any production issues. For now, it's best to just wait for Mojang to announce something more official.

Minecraft is available now on PlayStation, Switch, mobile, Xbox, and PC platforms. While you wait for the new patch, remember that Mojang just added Godzilla crossover content, giving fans a solid chunk of new content to dive into if they decide to purchase the DLC.