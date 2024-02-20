Minecraft: Bedrock Edition Just Got a Huge Upgrade

Over the years, Minecraft players have developed all kinds of mods to give new life to Mojang's popular survival game. Downloading these mods for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition isn't too complicated, but it's getting much easier thanks to the new add-on feature. Using this, players will be able to buy add-ons for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition and quickly install them onto their own game or server. It is, as Mojang says, "a literal game changer" for Minecraft and should inject even more creativity into the game. Of course, some of these mods will cost players money, but even the free additions should be more than enough to appease Minecraft fans across the community.

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition Add-Ons Update

Introducing: Add-ons!



Now you can easily add blocks, items, mobs, recipes, and other content to existing and new Bedrock worlds, making your gaming session more customizable than ever. Discover the free collection of add-ons today – the first of many at Minecraft Marketplace!:… pic.twitter.com/FtYzljrzrB — Minecraft Marketplace (@MinecraftMarket) February 20, 2024

Using the add-on feature, Minecraft: Bedrock players will be able to "add new blocks, mobs, items, recipes, and other content" to worlds both old and new. Players can also install multiple add-ons at once to combine them in fun ways. Installing them couldn't be easier. All you need to do is download the add-on from the Minecraft Marketplace, and they'll be ready to go.

As part of the launch, Mojang is making several add-ons free to download. The list of free add-ons includes a pack with over 100 new types of wool, a pack of 10 new pet skins, and a pack of 20+ new types of furniture. Of course, the free updates are the tip of the iceberg. If you're willing to spend money, several more updates are waiting for you, including a computer feature that lets you send e-mails to other players and play mini-games within Minecraft. This suite of add-ons will only grow as we move forward, potentially creating brand-new ways to play Minecraft. With the launch of Update 1.21 on the horizon, we might see even more added to the add-on feature in the near future.

Minecraft Update 1.21 Release Date

At Minecraft Live last year, Mojang announced that Update 1.21 is coming during mid-2024. That's a wide-open window, but it's worth noting that Mojang has dropped new updates during June in the last few years. That doesn't necessarily mean it won't move around this year, but it's fair to assume we'll be getting around then until Mojang announces something more official. Either way, Update 1.21 should be out by the end of the summer unless something dramatic changes on Mojang's side.

Fortunately, there's still quite a bit to do in Minecraft even if you're not downloading the snapshot/preview. Recently, Minecraft dropped a new Godzilla crossover content pack. Players do have to pay for the privilege of fighting against everyone's favorite Kaiju, but it's probably worth the purchase price for Godzilla fans.

Minecraft is available now on PlayStation, Switch, mobile, Xbox, and PC platforms.