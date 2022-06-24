Minecraft's New Update Can Ban Players From Online Play

A new Minecraft update can ban players from online play. Minecraft is one of the most beloved games out there. It has spawned such an incredible legacy both with the base game and its many spin-offs and multi-media projects. There have been books, a movie is in the works with Jason Momoa, and some spin-off games. On top of that, it has cultivated one of the largest player bases in the history of any video game, partially thanks to how accessible it is across a wide range of platforms. Despite how innocent the game is and how it encourages you to use your creativity, there are some bad actors and it seems like Mojang is ready to crack down on those people to create a fun experience for all.

In the patch notes for the Minecraft 1.19.1 pre-release, it was revealed that players can now be outright banned from online play after being reported. The reports will be reviewed by some form of moderation team, so someone likely can't be mass reported and banned with ease. This is in addition to the already implemented feature that allows players to report players for inappropriate chat behavior. It doesn't sound like all bans will be permanent or possibly any at all because the patch notes also mention that the player will get a message that tells them how long they've been banned for and what the ban was for. You can read the notes about the new banning system below.

Along with the support for reporting chat, reported players can now be banned from online play and Realms after moderator review

The game will show a notice screen on startup if you have been banned from online play The reason for the ban is shown as well as how long the ban is valid for



This is a pretty significant inclusion to Minecraft and one that will likely keep players in line and prevent them from being obnoxious to other fans of the game. With that said, it seems like Minecraft may become a safer space for those looking for a fun online space. The game has been out for more than a decade so it's a bit surprising to see this kind of moderation being added in this late, but better late than never.

