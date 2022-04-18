Jason Momoa Reportedly in Talks to Star in Minecraft Movie

Aquaman star Jason Momoa is reportedly in talks with Warner Bros. to star in a movie adaptation of Microsoft’s Minecraft franchise. According to reporting from The Ankler, the studio’s licensing agreement will expire in January of 2023 if production on a film hasn’t started. Warner Bros. apparently sees Minecraft as a potential franchise, so there could be some pressure on the studio to make it happen sooner, rather than later. At this time, there are no further details about the project, and readers should take this with a grain of salt until we get an official announcement!

Video game adaptations seem to be in a bit of a renaissance at the moment, following the success of Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, as well as Sony’s Uncharted. While video game adaptations have historically been a mixed bag, that trend seems to be changing, and studios are seeing a lot of potential in adaptations that are fun and faithful to the source material. Of course, Minecraft would be a hard game to adapt into a film, but Warner Bros. could use spin-off games like Minecraft: Story Mode, or Minecraft Dungeons as a template for the film. That’s exactly what happened with Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, and that seemed to work out well for Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures!

Minecraft is the best-selling video game of all-time, at 238 million copies sold or downloaded since its debut back in 2011. The game has found incredible success on a number of different platforms, and the brand’s worldwide recognition could bode well for an adaptation. There are a lot of different ways Warner Bros. could take the franchise, but the biggest hurdle will be finding a bankable star and a team that has a passion for the source material. Momoa is certainly the former, and it will be a huge boon if the studio can get him signed on to the project. If reports are true about how long Warner Bros. has to begin production, we should have some kind of official announcement in the near future.

