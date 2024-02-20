MLB The Show 24 Reveals Derek Jeter Storylines Mode

Last year, developer San Diego Studio introduced a new, history-based game mode called Storylines. In its first iteration, the mode focused on the Negro Leagues, telling the story of several famous players from that era through gameplay and short videos. Recently, we learned that aspect of the mode is coming back for a second season in MLB The Show 24, but today, SDS revealed that it's taking things a step forward. MLB The Show 24 will expand Storylines to include more modern players, with the first story diving deep into New York Yankee legend Derek Jeter's storied career.

Derek Jeter Storyline in MLB The Show 24

If you're looking at modern baseball royalty, it doesn't get much better than Derek Jeter. The long-time Yankees captain won five World Series titles during his run, adding 14 All-Star selections, five Gold Gloves, and five Silver Sluggers. Among more recent players, his achievements at the World Series are nearly without parallel for a position player. That's why it makes a ton of sense for MLB The Show 24 to feature him as the first player from the modern era in its Storyline mode.

At launch, the mode will focus on the first few seasons of Jeter's career, taking players from 1995 through 2000. That period includes four of his five World Series wins and lets fans relive moments like the "Jeter Jump Throw" from Game 1 of the 1998 American League Championship Series. San Deigo Studio says future updates will add even more Jeter moments to the mode and players will be able to "earn exclusive rewards including player items, uniforms, equipment, and more."

MLB The Show 24 is clearly going to see SDS put the pedal to the floor in terms of Storylines content. In addition to the Jeter moments, we know that at least nine more players are coming for Storylines: Negro Leagues Season 2. It wouldn't be surprising to see SDS add even more players alongside Jeter to give fans even more ways to experience the rich history of baseball through gameplay.

MLB The Show 24 Release Date

MLB The Show 24 is set to launch on March 19th for PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox platforms. However, if you want to hop in a few days early, you can purchase the MVP, Digital Deluxe, or Negro Leagues Edition and get in a few days early. Players with one of those versions of MLB The Show 24 can jump in on March 15th, giving them a four-day headstart on the competition.

It's also worth noting that San Diego Studio has another reveal planned for later this week, so make sure to check back on February 22nd to see what else is coming to MLB The Show 24. In fact, the team has three more "Feature Premiere" dates left on the schedule in addition to the ratings reveal, so it's highly likely we'll have a few more surprises before launch day.