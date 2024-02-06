MLB The Show 24 Reveals Negro Leagues Collector's Edition

PlayStation Studios has today revealed the various editions of MLB The Show 24 that will be available upon the game's launch next month, with the coveted Collector's Edition being tied to the Negro Leagues. For MLB The Show 23, San Diego Studio started a new partnership with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum that brought many players from the defunct baseball league to MLB The Show for the first time. At the time, this collaboration was said to be part of a multi-year partnership that would only grow further over time. Now, for MLB The Show 24, we're beginning to see more of what this looks like.

Detailed on the PlayStation Blog, San Diego Studio outlined the three various versions of MLB The Show 24 that will be available alongside the base game. Once again, the MVP Edition and Digital Deluxe Edition are back and contain a number of additional in-game goodies that players can unlock right away. For this year's Collector's Edition, though, it has been re-dubbed the Negro Leagues Edition and comes with some physical items tied to the league. Specifically, this version of MLB The Show 24 will contain a unique steelbook, a New Era hat, and other digital items.

You can get a look at the Negro Leagues Edition here:

For the time being, San Diego Studio still hasn't shown gameplay from MLB The Show 24, nor has it shed light on what new features might be in tow this year. Fortunately, these details should be coming incredibly soon as this year's MLB The Show game is set to hit PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on March 19. Those that opt to buy the higher-end versions of the game, however, will instead gain access four days earlier on March 15.

You can get a look at all of the different versions of MLB The Show 24 and what each will include below.

Negro Leagues Collector's Edition ($124.99)

Full Game (Access to both PS4 and PS5)

Limited Edition Physical Steelbook

Limited Edition New Era MLB The Show 9FIFTY

[4] Days Early Access – Begins March 15, 2024

Double Daily Login Rewards (For the life cycle of MLB The Show 24)

[1] Barrier Breakers Diamond Choice Pack

[1] Legend Diamond Choice Pack

[5] Gold Choice Packs

[1] Equipment Pack

[1] Cover Athlete Bat Skin

[20] The Show Packs

[20,000] Stubs for MLB The Show 24

Digital Deluxe Edition ($100)

Full Game (Access to both PS4 and PS5)

[4] Days Early Access – Begins March 15, 2024

Double Daily Login Rewards (For the life cycle of MLB The Show 24)

[1] Barrier Breakers Diamond Choice Pack

[1] Legend Diamond Choice Pack

[5] Gold Choice Packs

[1] Equipment Pack

[1] Cover Athlete Bat Skin

[20] The Show Packs

[20,000] Stubs for MLB The Show 24

MVP Edition (Digital Platform Stores / PlayStation Store)

MVP Edition ($84.99)