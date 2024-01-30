MLB The Show 24 Revealed With Vladimir Guerrero Jr. as Cover Athlete

Ahead of its launch in a little under two months, PlayStation and developer San Diego Studio have today formally revealed MLB The Show 24. The latest installment in the annualized series tends to launch in tandem with the start of the MLB season each year. In 2024, this will be no different as San Diego Studio has now revealed that Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will be gracing the cover of this year's MLB The Show game.

Early this morning, San Diego Studio held a new stream to show off the cover of MLB The Show 24 for the first time. The reveal was accompanied by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. himself who talked about his excitement to be on this year's game. In addition to this announcement, it was also confirmed that MLB The Show 24 will launch on March 19, 2024, and will again come to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. As has been the trend in recent years, it will also be available to play on day one via Xbox Game Pass as well.

For the time being, San Diego Studio hasn't shown off any new gameplay footage from MLB The Show 24, nor has it detailed what new features will potentially be implemented this time around. Instead, all that has really been revealed is the various versions of the game that will be up for purchase. In addition to the Standard Edition, there is a Collector's Edition that will be properly unveiled next week on February 6. A Digital Deluxe Edition will also likely be available, but the exact details tied to this iteration have yet to be outlined.

If there is one disappointment that fans will likely have with MLB The Show 24 this year, it would be in regard to a PC version. Since 2022, MLB The Show has released for every major console platform, but many fans have continued to express a desire to see the series come to PC. In 2024, this again won't be happening for one reason or another, which is a bit peculiar. With San Diego Studio now skipping PC once again, hopes will turn to 2025 to be the year that this trend changes.

How do you feel about "Vladdy" being on the cover of MLB The Show 24? And what new features would you like to see from this year's installment? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.