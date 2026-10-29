2025 MMO Is Officially Shutting Down on Steam

An MMO released in 2025 is officially shutting down, leaving it inaccessible and unplayable for all Steam and Epic Games Store users. Console users — those on PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch 2, or any other console platform — don’t have to worry about the impending shutdown because the game is not available on these platforms. It is PC ony. Those on PC will want to circle April 29, 2027 because, come this date, the game will be gone and eventually forgotten over time.

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More precisely, Qooland Games has relayed word that its 2025 PvP looter MMO, Warborne Over Ashes, is soon to be over. Because it is an MMO, once the servers go offline, the game is entirely down. So, those who want to play it should prioritize it. As for why the game is shutting down, it’s not made explicitly clear, but it’s implied that it is finance-related.

“Since announcing that Warborne Above Ashes would cease content updates, we have been closely monitoring community feedback and the overall state of the game,” reads an official statement about the shutdown from Qooland Games. “During this time, our team has done everything possible to maintain stable server operations and ensure a smooth gameplay experience for all Driftmasters. Now, after further evaluation of our future operational plans, it is with heavy hearts that we must inform you that service for Warborne Above Ashes will officially end on April 29, 2027.”

Ahead of this shutdown, in-game purchases have been disabled, as is fairly standard with these types of shutdowns. Meanwhile, those who want to play before the deadline will need to register a new account and download the game before October 30, because after this both options will be gone.

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An MMO All About Loop

As for the game itself, for those unfamiliar with it, it is a top-down PvP loot-and-extract MMO. In it, you play as a Driftmaster, roaming the galaxy and diving into the perilous Void Abyss in search of treasure and power. The inhabitants are hellbent on making sure it’s your last dive, so evacuating in one piece isn’t easy. From here, you can trade your spoils with other players or use them yourself in the pursuit of unmatched power.

Is the game any good? Well, as you can probably tell by it shutting down in two years, it’s not the best. This isn’t to say it’s without merit, but it’s also not the best MMO on Steam. To this end, the free-to-play game has nearly 1,000 user reviews to date, but only a 40% approval rating across these user reviews.

Those who have been playing it, and who will soon need something new to play as a result, will be happy to know a new horror game is available for free ahead of Halloween.