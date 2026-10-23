New First-Person Shooter Officially #1 Best-Selling Steam Game

A new first-person shooter is the new #1 best-selling Steam game for the week of October 13 to October 20. In the process, last week’s #1 best-selling Steam game, a Star Wars game, has been dethroned. It’s not only been dethroned, but has fallen to the #9 spot. The Star Wars game, Star Wars Galactic Racer, was expected to fall from the #1 spot, but it was expected to hang around a little higher than this in week two.

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While the new Star Wars game fell harder than expected, what was expected was that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 would arrive in the #1 spot on pre-orders and early access alone. As you may know, its full launch is today, and the expectation is that it will hold onto its spot next week. And with the remaining two juggernauts left this year — GTA 6 and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time not coming to PC — Modern Warfare 4 could very well hold onto this top spot for a while.

As for the rest of the top five, debuting in the #2 spot is the new release Planet Zoo 2 from Frontier Developments. In the #3 spot is EA Sports FC 27, a former #1 game that has been steadily in the top five since its release in late September. In the #4 spot is the full launch of early access hit Enshrouded, which PS5 users have been loving. Rounding out the top five is Battlefield 6, which moved up 49 spots week-on-week, on the back of the launch of Season 5.

Rest of the Top 10

In the #6 spot is another new release, a new indie release, called Over the Hill. Meanwhile, in the #7 spot was Wardogs, a former #1 game and one of the biggest Steam games of 2026. In the #8 spot, meanwhile, was Konami’s new release Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse, a new game from the developer behind Dead Cells. The #9 game is the aforementioned Star Wars Galactic Racer. And then rounding out the top 10 is a game not out yet, Phantom Blade Zero, which has achieved the #10 spot on pre-orders alone.

If Phantom Blade Zero wasn’t coming out on October 29, there’s a very good chance Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 would hold onto the #1 spot not just for the remainder of the month, but all of November, given the lack of major PC releases next month. To this end, the only two games that threaten its dominance between now and the end of the year are Phantom Blade Zero and Path of Exile 2 on December 11. You could probably add Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV to this list as well, which is out on December 3.