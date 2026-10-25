A new horror game is available for free on Steam ahead of Halloween, and according to user reviews, it’s a short, but quality experience. To this end, it has a 97% rating after 438 user reviews. This gives the horror game — which is notably Steam Deck Verified — a “Very Positive” rating. This is the second-highest rating possible on the Steam platform, and if it keeps this rate across a larger number of reviews, it will end up with an “Overwhelmingly Positive” rating, the best rating possible on the Valve platform.

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In addition to a free download for a fan-favorite RPG, PC and Steam Deck users can now check out Cucina Stellata, and pay nothing to do so, because it is free. And this comes as a surprise to many of the aforementioned user reviews, who all note that they are surprised this game is being given away for free, as it could easily command a fee. This new horror game from developer Filthy Eden and publisher Critical Reflx has particularly impressed Lovecraftian horror fans. And like any great Lovecraftian horror, it is quite disturbing. In fact, the same user reviews also note that the game’s content warning should be taken seriously.

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A Short Lovecraftian Horror Game

“Very Lovecraftian. Very enjoyable short game that I’m surprised is free,” reads one of these user reviews. Another adds, “I’m surprised this is a free game; it’s short and definitely left enough of an impression on me to make me wonder what I just went through.”

A third user review further adds, “I think it’s important for certain horror games to make you feel as uncomfortable as possible; this one is one of them! Never in my life would I have guessed what happens in it.”

As for the game itself, for those whose interest has been piqued, you are a 19th-century Italian cook in a kitchen haunted by hunger. According to the developer, the psychological horror is where “gastronomy, ritual and cosmic appetite share the same table.”

As noted, the game is short. To this end, it will only take about 1-2 hours to beat, but that is to be expected. Not only are horror games shorter to begin with, but it is completely free. That said, anyone who checks it out should be prepared for the following: extreme “gratuitous violence, self-harm, and disgusting scenes that may cause nausea.” There are also a couple of reviews that mention motion sickness. The game is not overly scary, but it’s revolting and haunting, and indeed has made some players sick, but this hasn’t impacted it very much because it only has 11 negative reviews, and with the lack of horror games this year, it comes in a great year at the perfect time.