Save 20% On a Monopoly Blaster That Shoots Money

Monopoly Cash Grab boils the classic game down to its purest form – friends and relatives physically fighting over fake money. Plus, it can be had on Amazon right now for only $15.99 (20% off)!

Indeed, all you need to do is load up the money blaster with cash and Chance cards and pull the trigger. These cheaply printed treasures will be propelled into the air, which sparks a battle to collect the most cash. The Chance cards add an element of strategy to the game, and can be used to steal money from other players.

Of course, the question on everyone’s lips is whether or not you can use Monopoly Cash Grab at the club with real money. There’s only one way to find out!

On a related note, you can take a break from Fortnite so you can play Fortnite in board game Monopoly form! Indeed, Amazon has Monopoly: Fortnite Edition on sale for only $12.64 (37% off). You can also order the game online via Walmart and pick it up locally today for the same price.

Just like in the Fortnite video game, the objective of the Monopoly edition is to be the last player standing. Players must battle their opponents and avoid the Storm to survive. The basic gameplay details are as follows:

There are 27 Fortnite character outfits to choose from. The game features well-known Fortnite locations as properties, loot chest cards, and Health Point chips instead of the standard Monopoly money. The “action die allows players to pick up heath packs, build walls, and damage their opponents”. Every time a player passes go they unleash the Storm. Players must avoid said Storm or lose Health Points.

Inside the box you’ll find, 27 cardboard outfits with pawn stands, 15 Storm cards, 16 location cards, 16 loot chest cards, 8 Wall cards, 1 numbered die, 1 action die with labels, 110 Health Point chips, and a game guide.

