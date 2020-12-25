Monster Hunter Movie Producer Apologizes for Controversial Scene

✖

Monster Hunter’s producer has apologized for that controversial scene that had the film in hot water over in China. Constantin Film is headquartered in Germany and didn’t realize that bit of dialogue would cause the uproar that it did. But, when the bit in question when they could be seen as riffing on a racist joke, “Chinese, Japanese, dirty knees - look at these,” things were bound to get a little bit testy. Vetting processes for things like this could be a lot further along in 2020. But, every year something like this slips through the cracks of a major project and the public absolutely lets the producers have it on social media. This has quickly turned in a real mess and dark spot for Capcom and all the other entities involved in the film. Check out what Constantin Films said about the incident down below:

Constantin said in a statement, “sincerely apologizes to Chinese audiences for a line of dialogue contained in an early scene of Monster Hunter. There was absolutely no intent to discriminate, insult or otherwise offend anyone of Chinese heritage. Constantin Film has listened to the concerns expressed by Chinese audiences and removed the line that has led to this inadvertent misunderstanding.”

Check out a story description for Monster Hunter down below:

“Behind our world, there is another: a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity. When an unexpected sandstorm transports Lt. Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her unit (TI Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta) to a new world, the soldiers are shocked to discover that this hostile and unknown environment is home to enormous and terrifying monsters immune to their firepower. In their desperate battle for survival, the unit encounters the mysterious Hunter (Tony Jaa), whose unique skills allow him to stay one step ahead of the powerful creatures. As Artemis and Hunter slowly build trust, she discovers that he is part of a team led by the Admiral (Ron Perlman). Facing a danger so great it could threaten to destroy their world, the brave warriors combine their unique abilities to band together for the ultimate showdown.”

