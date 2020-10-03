Monster Hunter Movie Gets New Release Date, Coming Out This Year

✖

The Monster Hunter movie that was first supposed to release this year and was later pushed back to 2021 now has a new release date. Sony Pictures announced on Saturday as part of Comic Con Russia 2020 that the movie will now be releasing in December 2020 instead of April 23, 2021, as was previously announced. The new release date was included in the first teaser trailer for the movie and was shared later by the movie’s official social media accounts.

For those who didn’t catch the teaser trailer when it first dropped, you can see it below courtesy of the Monster Hunter movie’s Twitter account. The brief teaser shows only around 15 seconds of actual footage from the film starring Milla Jovovich and a company of out-of-place military unit who come face to face with monsters like the Black Diablos seen in the teaser.

At the end of the teaser trailer, it said the movie would be coming in December instead of the release date we previously knew, and the text accompanying the tweet doubled down on that to reinforce the new release date. Sony Pictures hasn’t announced a specific release date for the movie beyond some time in December, but we do know that it’s planned for a theatrical release. That may be a given typically, but in a time when movies are frequently being pushed back or moved to digital releases, it’s an important detail.

Those who haven’t been keeping up with the Monster Hunter news may be wondering why Jovovich and company are even facing off against these sorts of monsters in the first place. The latest synopsis for the film should give you a better idea of the predicament they’ve found themselves in.

“Behind our world, there is another: a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity,” a preview of the new Monster Hunter movie read. “When an unexpected sandstorm transports Lt. Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her unit (TI Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta) to a new world, the soldiers are shocked to discover that this hostile and unknown environment is home to enormous and terrifying monsters immune to their firepower. In their desperate battle for survival, the unit encounters the mysterious Hunter (Tony Jaa), whose unique skills allow him to stay one step ahead of the powerful creatures. As Artemis and Hunter slowly build trust, she discovers that he is part of a team led by the Admiral (Ron Perlman). Facing a danger so great it could threaten to destroy their world, the brave warriors combine their unique abilities to band together for the ultimate showdown.”

The Monster Hunter film is now scheduled to come to theaters in December 2020.