Monster Hunter Star Milla Jovovich Is Coming to Monster Hunter World: Iceborne

Monster Hunter movie star Milla Jovovich is set to join the video games the movie is based on as her character Artemis with a new crossover event set to take place in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne beginning next week on December 4th. The collab between the movie and game includes special quests, gear, titles, and more.

More specifically, the special event quests include a Black Diablos from the film in addition to a Greater Rathalos. If you're just now looking to get in on the action, however, you might be out of luck as they are only available to Master Rank characters, which requires owning the Iceborne expansion and playing a rather significant amount of the video game. You can take a look at what Jovovich's character looks like in the game below:

Travel to the New World and play as Artemis (voiced by @MillaJovovich) in two special quests with unique rewards! Before hitting theaters, the #MonsterHunterMovie crossover comes to #Iceborne on Dec 4th. 💥 pic.twitter.com/ov2RXDKhVr — Monster Hunter (@Monster_Hunter) November 25, 2020

Here is the official description for the upcoming movie:

"Behind our world, there is another: a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity. When an unexpected sandstorm transports Captain Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her unit (TI Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta) to a new world, the soldiers are shocked to discover that this hostile and unknown environment is home to enormous and terrifying monsters immune to their firepower. In their desperate battle for survival, the unit encounters the mysterious Hunter (Tony Jaa), whose unique skills allow him to stay one step ahead of the powerful creatures. As Artemis and Hunter slowly build trust, she discovers that he is part of a team led by the Admiral (Ron Perlman). Facing a danger so great it could threaten to destroy their world, the brave warriors combine their unique abilities to band together for the ultimate showdown."

Monster Hunter, the movie, is currently set to release on December 25th. As noted above, it stars Milla Jovovich as Captain Artemis, Tony Jaa as Hunter, Ron Perlman as the Admiral, and TI Harris, Meagan Good, and Diego Boneta as members of Artemis' unit. The movie is directed by Paul W.S. Anderson. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming movie right here.

