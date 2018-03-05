Monster Hunter World Becomes Capcom’s Best Selling Game of All Time

For a while there, it felt like an eternity trying to get the Monster Hunter series onto general consoles. Sure, the Wii U got a turn, but otherwise, the main way to play the games was by some form of handheld.

But that changed earlier this year with the release of Monster Hunter World, Capcom‘s monumental series debut for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 – and, boy, has it paid off.

The company has announced today that World has become its best selling game of all game, managing to clear 7.5 million units shipped worldwide. This includes digital numbers for both Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

“The Monster Hunter series consists of hunting action games that pit players against giant monsters in a beautiful natural environment. The series has sparked a social phenomenon known as the ‘Monster Hunter Craze’ by introducing a new kind of communication style for players through cooperative play focused on hunting monsters with their friends. Since the first Monster Hunter title made its debut 14 years ago in 2004, the series has attracted a dedicated fan base, and overall grown into a mega-hit with cumulative sales of more than 48 million units worldwide as of March 5, 2018,” the company noted in its press release.

“Monster Hunter: World is the latest entry in the series, and the first new Monster Hunter title for home consoles in nine years. It is also the first title in the series to be given a global simultaneous launch, and was given an ambitious worldwide promotional campaign in order to further build upon its fan base both in Japan and in markets overseas. As a result, Monster Hunter: World has overcome both linguistic and cultural barriers to delight approximately 7 million players worldwide, and has shipped 7.5 million units, making it the best-selling title in company history.

“Capcom remains firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all users by leveraging its industry-leading game development capabilities in order to create highly entertaining gameplay experiences.”

This is an impressive sales record for World‘s debut, as it’s barely been just over a month since its release. And keep in mind that the PC version is on its way as well, set to release sometime this year. (An announcement regarding a release date should be made within the coming months.)

Congrats to Capcom on the mighty feat. Now, how about some DLC so we can kill some additional monsters? They won’t tame themselves…

Monster Hunter World is available now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, and is coming soon to PC.