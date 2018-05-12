Monster Hunter World Crossover With Gears of War Wanted By Studio Head

You thinking what I’m thinking? Gears of War crossover with Monster Hunter World, baby.

Monster Hunter: World‘s roster of monsters is a ‘Top Five’ monster roster of all-time. There’s no doubting that. But you know what would make it even better? If it had a Brumak from Gears of War in it. And this is exactly what Gears of War studio The Coalition and its studio head Rod Fergusson want.

Word of Fergusson’s desire to see the crossover happen came via the following post on Twitter:

So who at @monsterhunter do we need to talk to about getting a Brumak in the game? 🙂 With or without guns – although an armed monster would be pretty cool! pic.twitter.com/FP7z8t04lW — Rod Fergusson (@GearsViking) May 7, 2018

Brumak, for those that don’t know, are one of the largest species of Hollow creature, believed by COG scientists to be the apex predator of the Hollow. They often grow up to 39 feet tall and weigh a whopping 22,046 pounds. Equipped with incredibly thick hides and heavy armor they are essentially living-breathing tanks.

Beyond the power of their shear size, Brumak are strapped with wrist-mounted chainguns and a back-mounted rocket launcher, making them deadly at both close and long range, and basically every situation imaginable.

The strong and giant reptilian-like creatures aren’t of the Locust species, but rather were enslaved by them to be used as war machines.

Given that they are mounted with huge, devastating weapons, means they may not be a good fit for Monster Hunter World, which is why Fergusson mentions that he would be open to them being in the game with or without their weapons.

Whether this crossover will happen or not, who knows. It probably won’t, as there can’t be much crossover between the two audiences to warrant such an event. However, Monster Hunter World has already featured other crossovers, including one with PlayStation’s Aloy, the protagonist from Horizon: Zero Dawn. So perhaps its time Microsoft gets in on the Monster Hunter action with its own exclusive content?

Monster Hunter World — the best-selling game in the series and the best-selling Capcom game of all time — is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.