New Monster Hunter Game Announced

Steamforged Games has announced a tabletop adaptation of Monster Hunter World's major Iceborne expansion. The upcoming project, Monster Hunter World Iceborne: The Board Game is an officially licensed sequel to Steamforged's Monster Hunter: World board game, which was funded on Kickstarter last year. Monster Hunter World Iceborne: The Board Game will be a standalone game that features different quests, unique gameplay mechanics, and most importantly new monsters to hunt. As with the first Monster Hunter: World board game, players will battle monsters in card-driven mechanics, with successful hunts leading to better weapons which in turn leads to bigger monsters. The Kickstarter for Monster Hunter World Iceborne: The Board Game will launch on May 18th, 2023.

Notably, Monster Hunter World Iceborne: The Board Game will feature two mechanics from the Iceborne expansion – the Clutch Claw tool which allows players to get up close and personal with their target and turf wars, which will occasionally cause new monsters to invade the battlefield, often while players are pursuing a different prey.

"We're beyond excited to continue our journey through the Monster Hunter: World universe," said Steamforged's co-founder Mat Hart. "There are many big fans of Monster Hunter on the team, and it's been a pleasure seeing how positively the first board game has been received as an authentic and faithful adaptation. Now, we're dedicated to bringing Iceborne to life on the tabletop in a way that does equal justice to the unique experience of hunting monsters through the frozen wastes. Get your Clutch Claws ready!"

Steamforged and Capcom have a long history together, with Steamforged also adapting the first three Resident Evil games into board games. Other video game adaptations developed by Steamforged includes Dark Souls, Elden Ring, and Gears of War.