Dungeons & Dragons Reveals Mimic Laptop Bag

Ultra PRO is making a mimic-themed laptop bag. Today, Ultra PRO revealed the Dungeons & Dragons Gamer Book Bag: Mimic, a new gaming accessory released as part of their line of D&D-licensed material. The faux-canvas bag is water-resistant and comes with a removable Mimic Tongue. According to Ultra PRO, the bag can carry up to four D&D rulebooks and has space for a 17-inch gaming laptop. Unfortunately, the laptop bag is based off of a classic mimic design instead of being a mimic shaped like a laptop bag, as it also comes with an embroidered keyhole (meaning that it's a mimic shaped like a treasure chest...which is often its default form in D&D.)

The mimic is one of the first Dungeons & Dragons monsters – a monster with the ability to pose as inanimate objects to lure in unsuspecting prey. Not only do mimics benefit from the element of surprise, they also naturally secrete a glue-like substance that allows them to latch onto their target as they bludgeon them to death with a pseudopod. Although there were originally two kinds of mimic, a friendlier version that provided adventurers with helpful clues in dungeons and the larger ones that hunted unsuspecting adventurers in dungeons, the killer mimic became the predominant version in Dungeons & Dragons and other fantasy-themed roleplaying games. Larger versions of mimics have appeared in versions of Dungeons & Dragons along with mimic colonies, places where everything is a mimic.

A mimic also appeared in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, attacking Holga (Michelle Rodriguez) in a maze at the Highsun Games as she searched for a weapon. The mimic nearly succeeded in eating Holga before its tongue was cut off by Doric, who had found a sword elsewhere in the dungeon.

The Dungeons & Dragons Gamer Book Bag: Mimic will cost $99 and will be released in Q4 2023.