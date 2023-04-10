Disney Lorcana Gameplay Details Revealed

Disney Lorcana's gameplay details have leaked online thanks to early copies of a game trade magazine. Pictures from Game Trade Magazine have leaked online, providing details about Disney Lorcana, the new collectible card game by Ravensburger that features Disney characters. While fans had previously guessed at some of the gameplay details based on revealed word text, the new leak lays out how the game is played and what all the symbols from the game will mean. While it's only a summary look at the game, it explains the core gameplay system and how the game differs from other popular collectible card games.

The goal of every Disney Lorcana game is to collect 20 "Lore," which players collect by exerting their character cards on their turn. Characters collect lore equal to the number of lore symbols (diamond-shaped symbols) found on their card. However, exerted characters can also be "challenged" by opponent's characters, which causes both the challenged card and the challenging card to take damage. When a character takes damage that exceeds their "Willpower" (a stat represented by a number marked with a shield), they're banished from play. Notably, damage stacks over time and doesn't go away at the end of a turn, unlike Magic: The Gathering.

In order to summon characters and play other type of cards, players have to spend "Ink" from their Inkwell. Every Disney Lorcana card has a numerical value in the upper left-hand corner, which is the ink cost of the card. If a card's ink cost has an extra border around it, players can actually place the card into their inkwell to use as ink – so players have to decide whether they want to use a card as ink or if they want to get it out onto the playing field.

As previously mentioned by Ravensburger, each Disney Lorcana deck is made up of 60 cards. Decks are made up of cards from two different "ink" colors, with each ink type having different themes and abilities. Also confirmed is that Disney Lorcana will feature cards of five different rarities, ranging from Common to Legendary.

More details about Disney Lorcana will likely be released soon, given that Game Trade Magazine is making its way to subscribers over the next week or so.