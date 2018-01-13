WATCH: Latest Monster Hunter World TV Spot Shows Off Kirin’s Return

We’ve been getting tons of Monster Hunter World looks recently as the release date looms closer still. That latest look from Capcom comes courtesy of one YouTuber that was quick to hit that record button when a new commercial for the expansive dropped in Japan.

Thanks to user Sute Aka, we get a closer look at the return of Kirin in the video up top. The Unicorn-esque Elder Dragon comes after the revelation that Elder Dragons were going to have a huge presence in the upcoming game. As for the video itself, it shows off Kirin’s thunder abilities while showing off their impressive toughness and how players can hope to defeat them. It’s also the second video this week to highlight the Coral Highlands map in the game.

Regarding the Elder Dragons:

“The steel dragon Kushala Daora is a beast with a body covered in metal plates and has the power to keep hunters at bay by generating wind storms around itself. The flame king dragon Teostra is a brutal fiend that spits blazing fire and any hunter who faces this fierce and deadly monster is in danger of being engulfed in a hellish inferno. Another monster introduced in the trailer is Dodogama, a rock-eating wyvern that possesses a unique saliva that causes rock to become explosive, a hazardous mix it will spit at its foes to warn off attackers.”

Monster Hunter: World launches worldwide on January 26th for PlayStation and Xbox One, with a PC release slated for the following Fall. In other Monster Hunter World news, Capcom has also confirmed that the party will just be getting started once the game fully launches. The team has promised continuous post-launch updates and content to keep gameplay fresh and gamers entertained. This is what they had to say about their post-release plans from our earlier coverage:

“Capcom today confirmed that there are plans for post-launch support of Monster Hunter: World with regular content updates, as well as major title updates for free. The first major title update will be coming in Spring 2018 which includes the addition of the fan-favorite monster Deviljho. Players will be able to put their hunting skills to the test against this brute. The Deviljho must feed constantly and will devour anything in its way, even feeding on the largest of monsters with its massive jowls. This wild beast really is one for only the bravest of hunters to take on!”