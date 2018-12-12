Monster Hunter: World Finally Embraces Tradition With This Thomas the Tank Mod

Some mods in games are majestic, building up on worlds with grandeur and fantasy-driven exploration for players to enjoy and get lost in. Others gives us Thomas the Tank Engine – which has become a time-honored tradition in the modding community. Monster Hunter: World has finally seen that Tommy light, because everyone’s favorite can-do train has officially crashed the stunning game.

Hot on the heels of the incredible The Witcher 3 crossover event reveal, one modder knew he could top that excitement with the end-all-be-all crossover. Thomas the Tank is officially available for those looking to mod their PC game, replacing the most ferocious of beasts with his soulless eyes and widened smile.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So how does the mod work, exactly? Officially called the ‘Thomas the Eater of Elder Dragons’ mod, this aims to replace the Elder Dragon Nergigante with a different kind of dangerous beast.

Word to the wise though – this enemy was already a tough one to beat in the game and unfortunately, this mod makes it harder – and not intentionally. Bringing with him his known expressionless face, he also brings a ton of hitbox bugs making it harder to land that perfect damage point.

Interested in checking out the mod yourself? You can mosey on over here at Nexus Mods to learn how to download good ‘ol Tommy for yourself!

What do you think of the Thomas the Tank Engine mod? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy for even more modding goodness!

For more about the game itself:

“Welcome to a new world! Take on the role of a hunter and slay ferocious monsters in a living, breathing ecosystem where you can use the landscape and its diverse inhabitants to get the upper hand. Hunt alone or in co-op with up to three other players, and use materials collected from fallen foes to craft new gear and take on even bigger, badder beasts!

“As a hunter, you’ll take on quests to hunt monsters in a variety of habitats. Take down these monsters and receive materials that you can use to create stronger weapons and armor in order to hunt even more dangerous monsters.”