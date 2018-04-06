Monster Hunter World Spring Blossom Fest Now Live

Starting from now until the 20th, Monster Hunter World players will be able to celebrate the Spring Blossom Event while earning new gear! Like most in-game events, especially within this particular genre, the social hub seen over at Astera will be completely decked out in commemorative decorations to make everything feel even more festive.

Not only will the event look pretty, but all previous quests that have left the game will be making their return as well for a limited time. And yes, this absolutely includes getting that epic Horizon Zero Dawn and Street Fighter loot!

Videos by ComicBook.com

New armors sets will be available to craft, new exclusive materials to gather. Even the Palicoes get a little special attention with a new look seen in the new video below:

In addition to the event going on now, we know that the Devil May Cry crossover event (they do love their crossovers) will be kicking off on April 27th! It’s going to be a fantastic time for players to jump back in if they took a little break, tons of new items and quests to enjoy as well as a chance to take part in some of the past events that they may have missed.

Players will also get log-in boosts for hopping in-game during the festival’s events, so it’s definitely something that you are going to want to check even if you’re just a casual player!

For those at a 50 Hunter Rank or higher, there is also a new nine-star event available to hunt Deviljho in the Ancient Forest, while the Mega Man quest comes available for those ranked 13 or higher to hunt Odagarons in the arena. It’s an amazing time to suit up, upgrade that gear, and enjoy some amazing game time!

Monster Hunter World and Capcom has done a phenomenal job at honoring their promise for continuous post-launch support and that much is evident with all of the upgrades, patches, and unique questlines.

The latest expansive RPG experience is now available for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 players, with a PC release slated for sometime this fall. Happy gaming!