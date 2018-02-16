Monster Hunter World Update Now Live, Social Aspects Revamped

Monster Hunter: World is out now and already players are enjoying some of the post-launch content updates the developers promised. While many were trying out the Horizon Zero Dawn crossover event, and the Street Fighter crossover being live now, Capcom was busy taking in player feedback and tweaking the game to be the best version it can be. With their latest update, the social aspects of the title were the primary focus.

Here’s what’s new with the latest patch:

PlayStation 4 and Xbox One:

Fixed an issue that occurred when hunters had 31 or more Slashberries in their item pouch at the time of the last update (PS4 v1.05 / Xbox One v1.0.0.10) where the maximum number of Slashberries a hunter can hold in their item pouch was reduced from 60 to 30. This update will move any Slashberries exceeding 30 in your item pouch to your item box.

Made additional fixes to an issue fixed in the last update (PS4 v1.05 / Xbox One v1.0.0.10) where, rarely, uninvited non-squad members could join a Squad Online Session, or Squad members could not join one of their own.

Xbox One:

Readjusted the search algorithm when searching for another player’s session to join.

Monster Hunter World is available now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 users, with a PC release slated for later this Fall. For more about the latest RPG adventure, check out a blurb from our full review below:

“Monster Hunter has always been about this process. Prepare for the hunt; track down your beast; slay your beast; harvest, refine, and repeat. Every single aspect of those core fundamentals has benefited from over a decade of iteration and now we get to reap the benefits. What’s more, we get to reap those benefits with friends. Capcom still has more refining to do when it comes to matchmaking and questing with your squad-mates, but we have to believe that those kinks will be ironed out over time. As it is, the matchmaking and party hunting systems are complicated to an unnecessary degree, but once you know what you have to do to hook up with your mates, it isn’t a deal-breaker.

There’s not much more I can tell you that you’re not already hearing from the community at large. Monster Hunter is back, and it is far better than it has ever been. Monster Hunter World has met and surpassed fans’ expectations in almost every regard, and Capcom has already proven that it’s dedicated to keeping things fresh with free content updates and additions. If you’re on the fence about this one, then it’s time to step up. Abandon your reservations and join us on the hunt. You’re going to love very moment.”