‘Monster Hunter World’ Winter Star Fest Kicks Off Later This Month

Monster Hunter World players, get ready! Another event is coming soon, so get ready to get into that cozy Winter spirit! The Winter Star Fest is officially slated to kick off on November 30th, giving players some more festive fun on top of a chance to get some sweet new gear!

According to the team over at Capcom, “Visit Astera’s Gathering Hub, the Celestial Pursuit, and you’ll find it bedecked with decorations, and the staff garbed in their wintertime best! Even the Handler and your Poogie are dressed for the occasion!”

There will be special quests, social gatherings, and tons of new reasons to suit up with your loyal palico and get back into the game! The studio added, “During this period, almost all of the special Event Quests from the past are available again.”

Players will also receive login bonuses just for hopping into the game as well as a few new limited-time bounties, as well! Craft exclusive gear, cozy down with new questlines, and get completely into the holiday spirit for when Winter Start Fest kicks off on November 30th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players!

Haven’t jumped into the game yet? Here’s what you need to know:

“Welcome to a new world! Take on the role of a hunter and slay ferocious monsters in a living, breathing ecosystem where you can use the landscape and its diverse inhabitants to get the upper hand. Hunt alone or in co-op with up to three other players, and use materials collected from fallen foes to craft new gear and take on even bigger, badder beasts!”

“Once every decade, elder dragons trek across the sea to travel to the land known as the New World in a migration referred to as the Elder Crossing. To get to the bottom of this mysterious phenomenon, the Guild has formed the Research Commission, dispatching them in large fleets to the New World.

As the Commission sends its Fifth Fleet in pursuit of the colossal elder dragon, Zorah Magdaros, one hunter is about to embark on a journey grander than anything they could have ever imagined.”

